DRUMSTICK AND 7-ELEVEN, INC. LAUNCH THE OFFICIAL FROZEN SNACK OF SUMMER: DRUMSTICK SLURPEE® BLUE RASPBERRY VANILLA CONE

Introducing the fusion of fan-favorite Blue Raspberry Slurpee® drink and Drumstick's creamy vanilla to cool you down this summer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the plain Jane flavors of summers past; Drumstick and 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, are here to shake up your summer with the introduction of the Drumstick Slurpee® Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cone. The King Size cone packs a tart-flavored punch in this bold and unexpected collaboration, redefining the ultimate summer snack.

Drumstick Slurpee® Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cone

The Drumstick Slurpee Cone boasts all the fan-favorite elements of the Drumstick King Size cone: creamy and smooth signature vanilla, a crispy cone and a delicious chocolatey nugget. But the innovation doesn't stop there. Inspired by the iconic Slurpee drink at 7-Eleven®, this creation introduces a vibrant blue raspberry layer topped with delicious blue razz sauce ripples and candy bits. Each bite promises an unexpected adventure, taking your taste buds on a journey into uncharted flavor territories.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with 7-Eleven to introduce this one-of-a-kind and mouthwateringly delicious snack to our fans," shared Kerry Hopkins, Marketing Director for Drumstick. "Because, let's face it, summer is all about embracing the unexpected, and what better way to do so than with a limited-edition collaboration that promises to delight and surprise with every bite?"

"Our iconic Slurpee drinks are a staple of summer, and we're always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our fans during this time of year," said Jasmeet Chawla, Senior Vice President, Merchandising at 7-Eleven (Center of Store and Services). "By joining forces with another summer icon, Drumstick, we're taking refreshment to the next level by combining the coolness of Slurpee drinks with the indulgence of Drumstick cones for a snack unlike anything our fans have had before!"

The Drumstick Slurpee Cone will be exclusively available at 7-Eleven, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores nationwide for a limited time while supplies last.

About Drumstick®

Drumstick® is part of Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. a leading U.S. ice cream company, owned by Froneri, a fast-growth international business with a vision to build the world's best ice cream company. Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream manufactures, markets and distributes a full spectrum of delicious ice cream and frozen snacks made with high quality ingredients. With nearly 100 years of experience in the market, its robust portfolio of brands, which it manufactures and distributes in the U.S., includes Drumstick®, Häagen-Dazs®, Dreyer's/Edy's® Grand and Slow Churned®, Dibs®, Outshine®, Toll House®, Push-Up®, Frosty Paws®, and Skinny Cow®.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com .

