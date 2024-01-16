Drumstick® Launches #DrumstickMonday Petition to Make Day After the Big Game a National Holiday

America's Favorite Sundae Cone Rallies Americans to Extend the Fun to February 12

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says the fun needs to end after the Big Game? Studies show 19 million Americans may take February 12 off. 1 Drumstick®, the beloved sundae cone brand, wants everyone to be able to take that day - no sick days or forged doctor's notes required - by officially designating the day after the Big Game as a national holiday.

February 2024 marks Drumstick's first-ever Big Game commercial, and the brand believes the excitement shouldn't melt away when the game does. While taking off after America's favorite football game is nothing new, Drumstick is putting their own spin on it, officially dubbing it #DrumstickMonday and encouraging Americans to maximize their time off with a dose of unexpected fun. Want to learn to surf? Helicopter over the Grand Canyon? Dogsled in Alaska? Drumstick will make one #DrumstickMonday dream come true. To enter, sign the Change.org petition, then head over to Drumstick's Instagram, locate the post about the #DrumstickMonday sweepstakes, and comment with your ideal #DrumstickMonday. Even if you don't take home the big prize, signatures still go toward finally recognizing the Monday after the Big Game as a national holiday; a win for us all.

"The day after the biggest sports game of the year shouldn't just be another Monday," said Kerry Hopkins, Head of Marketing for Drumstick. "Drumstick is all about embracing unexpected fun, and #DrumstickMonday is the perfect opportunity to shake up your typical Monday routine. Join us by signing the petition and adding a little dose of adventure this February 12."

The 30-second spot, created in partnership with its ad agency, Opinionated, will air during the third quarter featuring comedian and actor Eric André, who will head off on an adventure with Dr. Umstick, the doll-sized bon vivant spokesperson with an obsession for Drumsticks. Dr. Umstick lives, breathes and eats the brand's tagline, "Another Day Another Drumstick," finding any occasion to reach for his favorite snack.

"Many have tried, none have succeeded - it's time we make #DrumstickMonday a national holiday once and for all," said André. "I'll be spending the day with my new pal Dr. Umstick getting into our latest adventure. Now if only I could get him to stop stealing my Drumsticks… Anyway, make sure to sign the petition. We all deserve this."

To take a look at the teaser spot, visit: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/BBAb1CuEVl

#DrumstickMonday advocates can sign the petition here: https://chng.it/5X852yFqg6

Contest Rules: NO PURC. NEC., 50 U.S. (D.C.) 18+. Ends 2/1/24. Must sign petition on change.org before 2/1/24 to be eligible. See official rules for how to enter & all details at https://bit.ly/3Tve07p

About Drumstick®

Drumstick® is part of Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. a leading U.S. ice cream company, owned by Froneri, a fast-growth international business with a vision to build the world's best ice cream company. Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream manufactures, markets and distributes a full spectrum of delicious ice cream and frozen snacks made with high quality ingredients. With nearly 100 years of experience in the market, its robust portfolio of brands, which it manufactures and distributes in the U.S., includes Drumstick®, Häagen-Dazs®, Dreyer's/Edy's® Grand and Slow Churned®, Dibs®, Outshine®, Toll House®, Push-Up®, Frosty Paws®, and Skinny Cow®.

1 The Harris Poll on behalf of The Workforce Institute at UKG, January 26-30, 2023, among 1,270 employed U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

