Drunk Elephant Announces First Ever 'House of Drunk' Pop-Up in North America And Launches Reformulated Lala Retro™ Whipped Cream with Ceramides

Drunk Elephant Founder Tiffany Masterson states, "I'm so excited to bring the House of Drunk to New York City where we have such a supportive community of fans. I wanted to introduce the recently updated Lala Retro Whipped Cream (now with ceramides!) in a fun and experiential environment before it launches in July - this pop-up is insane and feels exactly like you're stepping inside the brand; it just brings it to life. I'm looking forward to spending time with fans along with those who are new to Drunk Elephant and its philosophy. I really just can't wait for people to see it!"

In line with Drunk Elephant's "clean compatible" ethos, the newly-reformulated Lala Retro™ Whipped Cream with Ceramides is infused with six rare African oils and a plant ceramide complex to reinforce and defend the skin. This new formulation helps skin retain long-lasting moisture and combats signs of aging, making it a dream-come-true for tired, dry skin. Lala Retro™ Whipped Cream with Ceramides can be applied anytime for nourishing relief from dryness, or mixed with any Drunk Elephant product as part of a total skincare solution. The House of Drunk will be the first opportunity for fans to try the new Lala before it launches in early July.

House of Drunk will open its doors on June 14 and will be open to the public during select dates and times through June 23. The 1,300-square foot space features a whimsical Acid Trip theme, a nod to the beneficial glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric acids used in products like the award-winning T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum and T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial™. To announce the relaunch of Lala Retro™ Whipped Cream with Ceramides, guests will be able to participate in an immersive experience to physically see and feel how ceramides benefit the skin.

Drunk Elephant is sold at drunkelephant.com, sephora.com and in all Sephora retail locations. For more information go to www.houseofdrunk.com.

About Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin's health or support the integrity and effectiveness of our formulations. We never take into account an ingredient's synthetic or natural status, but instead choose based on its biocompatibility. You won't find what we call the "Suspicious 6" in our products (Essential Oils, Drying Alcohols, Silicones, Chemical Screens, Fragrance/Dyes and SLS,) making them, in our opinion, appropriate for all skin. We believe that these six ubiquitous ingredients are at the root of almost every skin issue we see. When formulating the products, we focus on pH levels and safety, and always making sure that the active ingredients are at efficacious levels. This is the Drunk Elephant difference.

LOCATION:

89 Crosby Street, New York, NY

DATES/HOURS*:

June 14 & 15: 11 AM - 8 PM

June 19, 20, 21 & 22: 11 AM - 8 PM

June 23: 12 PM - 5 PM

*Hours subject to change

