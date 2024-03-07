Drury Hotels Stands Out as Top Hotel Company in Forbes' Second Annual List of Customer Experience All-Stars

Family-owned and operated Drury Hotels ranked number 12 out of more than 3,000 companies and brands

ST. LOUIS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drury Hotels Company , LLC, the Missouri-based, family-owned and operated company, ranked number 12 in Forbes' second annual list of Customer Experience All-Stars , a national index of more than 3,000 companies and brands evaluated for the experiences that leave consumers most satisfied with product, service, and treatment of customers. Drury also placed highest in the brand category for all hotels.

"We have worked tirelessly for over 50 years to maintain our promise of a friendly, clean, and attentive stay for every Drury guest at every location, every day," said Chuck Drury, President & CEO of Drury Hotels Company, LLC. "This honor from Forbes recognizes our team members' efforts in bringing our promise to life, providing outstanding customer experiences with every interaction. From booking a stay, to check-in, check-out and everything in between, it has always been our mission to give our guests a complete experience, making their stay easier and happier."

At Drury, more than 6,000 team members are focused on providing an exceptional guest experience at more than 150 hotels in 26 states. Known for their amenities and service, Drury was among the first in the hotel industry to offer free hot breakfast to their guests in 2003 followed by the 2010 introduction of Drury's signature 5:30 Kickback®, featuring free dinnertime snacks and cold beverages. Most recently, Drury Hotels introduced The Kitchen + Bar as their newest guest enhancement, providing late-night dining options at 30 locations by the end of 2024.

The Forbes' Customer Experience All-Stars list is an index of more than 3,000 brands that leave consumers most satisfied with the product, service, and treatment of customers. To create this index, Forbes partnered with HundredX, a data analytics company, to survey 175,000 individuals throughout 2023, gathering more than 4 million ratings of 3,100 brands. Adding to the multidimensional survey approach, respondents shared personal customer experience stories to reinforce the consumer perspective on why specific brands stand out.

Over the last year, Drury Hotels Company has experienced recognition for its outstanding customer service, loyalty and dedication to its team members. Drury placed highest in the brand category for hotels in the Forbes' list of the Best Customer Service 2024 and is also recognized on the Forbes' list of America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 . For questions about Forbes' lists or the Forbes' Customer Experience All-Stars brand index, please contact [email protected] .

Drury Hotels has been family-owned and operated since 1973. For a complete listing of all Drury hotels or for reservations, visit druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. For information about career opportunities at Drury Hotels, please apply online at jobs.druryhotels.com/ .

About Drury Hotels

Drury Hotels Company, LLC is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 26 states. Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels Company has been consistently recognized for its outstanding customer service and loyalty. Celebrated for its commitment to its team members, the company was recognized on the Forbes' list of America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 and by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 . Brands include Drury Inn & Suites®, Drury Inn®, Drury Plaza Hotel®, Pear Tree Inn by Drury®, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities – Travel Happy®. For more information, visit druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. Follow @druryhotels on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or LinkedIn.

