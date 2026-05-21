Drāvida Debuts in NYC's East Village with a Fresh Take on Indian and South Asian Diaspora Cuisine

Chef Aarthi Sampath's first restaurant brings deeply rooted, global dishes to a New York dining context

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drāvida, a chef-driven restaurant disrupting traditional Indian dining, offering an intimate, transportive experience rooted in South Asian diaspora culture and craft, opens today in Manhattan's East Village. The concept, from acclaimed chef, television personality, and culinary entrepreneur Aarthi Sampath, is an intimate journey through the South Asian diaspora. Influenced by the cuisines of India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, Trinidad, Guyana, and beyond, Drāvida is personal and rooted in tradition, celebrating authenticity and diversity.

Located at 211 1st Avenue, Drāvida reflects the movement of South Asian flavors across regions and generations. The menu focuses on bold, high-quality cooking, featuring dishes more commonly found in homes than restaurants, adapted for a broader New York audience. Born of love and deep-rooted inspiration from global cuisines, Drāvida is designed to deliver an immersive and personal culinary experience, where each dish reflects heritage and innovation.

"I wrote the concept for Drāvida in 2019, and now, the vision is coming to life. This restaurant is for New Yorkers who haven't seen their food represented—for the communities that built this city and whose cuisines haven't always had a place at the table," said Chef Aarthi Sampath. "My 13 years of experience as a New York chef have shaped everything about this space. The city is direct, demanding, and honest, and so is the food. I want people to walk in and feel like they belong here—to feel at home in a place that reflects where they come from and where they are."

The menu features regional sub-cuisines and diaspora influences, including lesser-seen culinary traditions and the impact of South Asian migration across the Caribbean, Africa, and other regions. Showcasing a thoughtfully curated range of dishes inspired by the culinary landscape, menu highlights include Doubles (Trinidad), Oxtail Bunny Chow (South Africa), Idli & Shrimp (Indonesia-South India), and Nasi Kandar (Indo-Malay).

Drāvida occupies two floors in a restored 100-year-old building, including original brick ovens. A 20-seat downstairs speakeasy, Jam and Jaggery, offers a straightforward and welcoming ambiance with a separate bar experience of unique cocktails and small plates.

Chef Aarthi's path to opening Drāvida spans more than a decade in the culinary industry. After moving to the U.S. from Mumbai in 2013, she trained in leading kitchens, including Junoon, The Breslin, and the Rainbow Room, before launching her own ventures. She gained national recognition through Food Network—with wins on Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay—and reaches a broad audience through CookUnity, where she sells approximately 50,000 meals weekly across U.S. markets.

For more information and reservations, please visit dravidanyc.com or follow on Instagram.

About Drāvida

Drāvida is the bold new restaurant from acclaimed chef, television personality, and culinary entrepreneur Aarthi Sampath. Located in Manhattan's East Village, the concept is an intimate, chef-driven journey through the South Asian diaspora, pulling influences from the cuisines of India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, Trinidad, Guyana, and beyond. Drāvida reflects the movement of South Asian flavors across regions and generations—rooted in tradition and celebrating authenticity. The restaurant is designed to deliver an immersive and personal culinary experience, where each dish reflects heritage and innovation. Occupying two floors in a restored 100-year-old building—including original brick ovens—Drāvida is complemented by Jam and Jaggery, its downstairs speakeasy. For more information, reservations, and updates, please visit dravidanyc.com or follow along on Instagram.

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SOURCE Drāvida