DRVN Lawsuit Alleges Allegedly Concealing Pervasive Accounting Errors - Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Investors Face Losses Following Allegedly Concealing Pervasive Accounting Errors: SueWallSt

Driven Brands shares collapsed nearly 40%, losing $6.62 per share, after the Company disclosed on February 25, 2026, that nearly three years of financial statements contained material errors requiring restatement. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 8, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

An unreconciled cash balance originating in fiscal year 2023 sat inside Driven Brands' books for years, the securities action alleges. This discrepancy, among "many other errors" allegedly cascaded into overstated revenue, overstated cash, and understated operating expenses across fiscal years 2023 and 2024 and into quarterly periods through September 2025.

Throughout this period, the Company's SEC filings presented revenue growth narratives to investors. Quarterly reports highlighted increases of 20%, 19%, 12%, and subsequent single-digit growth, the lawsuit contends, while the underlying figures were allegedly built on a foundation of unreconciled accounts and misclassified entries.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint chronicles a pattern of alleged concealment spanning ten categories of financial statement errors:

An unreconciled cash balance originating in 2023 or earlier that allegedly inflated both reported cash positions and revenue figures for nearly three fiscal years

inflated both reported cash positions and revenue figures for nearly three fiscal years Lease recording errors that allegedly distorted over $1.3 billion in right-of-use assets on the consolidated balance sheet

distorted over $1.3 billion in right-of-use assets on the consolidated balance sheet Supply and other expenses allegedly misclassified as company-operated store expenses, obscuring the true cost structure across fiscal years 2023 and 2024

misclassified as company-operated store expenses, obscuring the true cost structure across fiscal years 2023 and 2024 Income tax provision errors, fixed asset errors, and cloud computing errors that allegedly pervaded multiple reporting periods

pervaded multiple reporting periods Improperly recognized revenue in the ATI business, primarily in fiscal year 2025, as alleged in the February 25, 2026, 8-K filing

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

As late as November 5, 2025, the Company's Q3 2025 10-Q contained a certification that disclosure controls and procedures were "designed effectively and will provide a reasonable level of assurance," the action claims. Less than four months later, the Company admitted those same controls were "not effective as of December 27, 2025" and that material weaknesses existed in internal control over financial reporting.

The lawsuit maintains that PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP separately concluded that the Company's "financial statements and internal control over financial reporting should not be relied upon."

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. An unreconciled cash balance does not appear overnight, and investors deserve to understand why it took years to surface." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

