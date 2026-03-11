DRVN SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 8, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: The Company's financial condition and the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting was inaccurate through a series of inaccurate financial reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from May 9, 2023, to November 5, 2025. Among many other errors, the Company's balance sheets contained an unreconciled cash balance originating in 2023 which resulted in revenue and cash being overstated in 2023 and 2024, and operating expenses being understated over the same period.

On February 25, 2026, Driven Brands announced that it would delay the release of its fiscal year 2025 financial results, and will restate its financial statement for 2023, all quarterly and full-year financial statements for 2024, and the financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 due to material accounting errors, such as lease accounting errors, unreconciled cash account differences, expense misclassifications, and inappropriately recognized revenue, among others. Driven Brands also revealed that it has identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over its financial reporting.

On this news, the price of Driven Brands stock dropped over 30% on February 25, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

