Dry & Dirty Launches the World's First Functional, Non-Alcoholic Martini Brand

Elevating the Standard for Zero-Proof Craft Cocktails. Shaken Not Slurred.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Dry January, martini lovers rejoice. Dry & Dirty is the first zero-proof, functional martini designed to taste, sip and feel like the real thing. Crafted with sophisticated flavors, Dry & Dirty launches with three classic expressions, Espresso Martini, Lemon Drop Martini and Dirty Martini, each infused with adaptogens to enhance the experience.

Dry & Dirty Non-Alcoholic Martinis Launch with Dirty Martini, Espresso Martini and Lemon Drop Martini. Shaken Not Slurred.

Inspired by martini culture and social rituals that celebrate connection and refinement, Dry & Dirty elevates what zero-proof can be. Each sip delivers the signature slow-rolling burn of a classic martini, made with premium ingredients that are low in calories and sugar.

Entrepreneur Kyle Koss, Founder and CEO of Dry & Dirty, created the brand to meet growing consumer demand for premium non-alcoholic options that fit seamlessly into bars, restaurants, and at-home rituals.

"Dry & Dirty was created to elevate a ritual people already love—without the consequences," said Koss. "We're building a brand that people trust, allowing them to participate confidently in any social setting, without compromise."

Each Dry & Dirty expression offers a refined take on a classic martini. Espresso Martini is rich and aromatic with notes of dark cacao and vanilla; Lemon Drop Martini balances bright citrus with subtle sweetness and botanicals; and Dirty Martini delivers bold, briny depth with silky olive brine.

Every bottle is infused with the Dry & Dirty's signature adaptogen blend, featuring ingredients used for centuries to support balance. The blend includes Lion's Mane to soothe stress, L-Theanine to clear the mind, and GABA to promote calm and is crafted to elevate the mood and the moment without the buzz or the blur.

Born from a vision to create a non-alcoholic martini that tastes like the real thing, Dry & Dirty was created in partnership with L.A. Libations, the next-generation beverage creator, incubator, and accelerator.

Dry & Dirty is available online at www.dryanddirty.com , retailing for $34.99 per 750 ml bottle or $95.00 for a three-bottle variety pack.

Follow Dry & Dirty on Instagram @drinkdryanddirty .

Photo assets here.

For press inquiries, email [email protected]

About Dry & Dirty

Dry & Dirty is the first functional, non-alcoholic martini brand crafted to deliver the ritual, complexity, and satisfaction of a classic martini without alcohol. With premium organic ingredients, low calories and sugar, and a mood-enhancing adaptogen blend, Dry & Dirty boldly reimagines martini culture for the modern drinker.

SOURCE Dry & Dirty