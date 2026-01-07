Dry & Dirty Launches the World's First Functional, Non-Alcoholic Martini Brand
News provided byDry & Dirty
Jan 07, 2026, 13:23 ET
Elevating the Standard for Zero-Proof Craft Cocktails. Shaken Not Slurred.
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Dry January, martini lovers rejoice. Dry & Dirty is the first zero-proof, functional martini designed to taste, sip and feel like the real thing. Crafted with sophisticated flavors, Dry & Dirty launches with three classic expressions, Espresso Martini, Lemon Drop Martini and Dirty Martini, each infused with adaptogens to enhance the experience.
Inspired by martini culture and social rituals that celebrate connection and refinement, Dry & Dirty elevates what zero-proof can be. Each sip delivers the signature slow-rolling burn of a classic martini, made with premium ingredients that are low in calories and sugar.
Entrepreneur Kyle Koss, Founder and CEO of Dry & Dirty, created the brand to meet growing consumer demand for premium non-alcoholic options that fit seamlessly into bars, restaurants, and at-home rituals.
"Dry & Dirty was created to elevate a ritual people already love—without the consequences," said Koss. "We're building a brand that people trust, allowing them to participate confidently in any social setting, without compromise."
Each Dry & Dirty expression offers a refined take on a classic martini. Espresso Martini is rich and aromatic with notes of dark cacao and vanilla; Lemon Drop Martini balances bright citrus with subtle sweetness and botanicals; and Dirty Martini delivers bold, briny depth with silky olive brine.
Every bottle is infused with the Dry & Dirty's signature adaptogen blend, featuring ingredients used for centuries to support balance. The blend includes Lion's Mane to soothe stress, L-Theanine to clear the mind, and GABA to promote calm and is crafted to elevate the mood and the moment without the buzz or the blur.
Born from a vision to create a non-alcoholic martini that tastes like the real thing, Dry & Dirty was created in partnership with L.A. Libations, the next-generation beverage creator, incubator, and accelerator.
Dry & Dirty is available online at www.dryanddirty.com, retailing for $34.99 per 750 ml bottle or $95.00 for a three-bottle variety pack.
Follow Dry & Dirty on Instagram @drinkdryanddirty.
Photo assets here.
For press inquiries, email [email protected]
About Dry & Dirty
Dry & Dirty is the first functional, non-alcoholic martini brand crafted to deliver the ritual, complexity, and satisfaction of a classic martini without alcohol. With premium organic ingredients, low calories and sugar, and a mood-enhancing adaptogen blend, Dry & Dirty boldly reimagines martini culture for the modern drinker.
SOURCE Dry & Dirty
Share this article