Dry Bulk Shipping Market size is set to grow by USD 3,304.17 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising seaborne trade across the world boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dry bulk shipping market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,304.17 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.87%. Also, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Large amounts of raw materials are required due to the large populations of China and India. As the need for dry goods in these countries is high, it stimulates the need for dry containers. Furthermore, the development of inter- and intra-Asian trade is spurring the growth of container shipping in the region. Moreover, various Asian countries are liberalizing trade barriers to facilitate trade opportunities between Asia. Hence, such trading opportunities are expected to influence container demand from various end-users around the world. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Dry Bulk Shipping Market - Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, and others), vessel orientation (Capesize, Panama, Supramax, and Handysize), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the iron ore segment will be significant during the forecast period. Iron ore is a mineral mined and processed into iron that is used to make steel. It is typically transported from mines to steel mills by rail or conveyor belt and loaded onto bulk carriers for shipment to various countries. The demand for iron ore transportation is driven by the global steel industry, which uses iron ore to produce steel. The largest iron ore producers are Australia , Brazil , and China , accounting for a significant portion of the world's iron ore production. They are also major exporters of iron ore, with iron ore shipments contributing significantly to the demand for dry bulk shipping services. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise, historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Dry Bulk Shipping Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The rising seaborne trade across the world notably drives the dry bulk shipping market growth.

Compared to barges and other shipping vessels, cargo through seaways can be transported in dry containers with minimal damage.

Seaborne trade plays a key role in economic growth in various countries. And distant suppliers have made it necessary for delivering goods through seaways.

Some of the goods transported through container ships in bulk include coal, grains, and ores. Growth in seaborne trade is expected to drive the demand for ships, which, in turn, creates the need for marine electronics.

Major emerging economies such as China and India have become crucial sources of manufacturing goods and commodities.

and India have become crucial sources of manufacturing goods and commodities. Hence, such factors drive the market growth of dry bulk shipping during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing use of container and security solutions is an emerging trend driving market growth during the forecast period.

There is a growth in safety concerns among end-user industries in the global market following a rise in piracy and armed robbery incidents.

Containers installed with a GPS tracking system are easily tracked.

Hence, factors such as growing safety and security concerns, the increasing need to optimize logistics management systems to improve digital connectivity, and the growing global use of the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

One of the key challenges for the dry bulk shipping market growth is the volatile prices of steel pipes.

Steel extracted from iron ore is a key raw material for manufacturing dry carriers and is considered to be the second-highest price-fluctuating commodity after oil, which will negatively affect the profit margins of shipping container manufacturers.

Thus, the prices of steel need to be moderate and stable for healthy financial operations of shipping container manufacturers.

Hence, the volatility of steel prices is estimated to have a negative impact on the dry bulk shipping market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Dry Bulk Shipping Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dry bulk shipping market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dry bulk shipping market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dry bulk shipping market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dry bulk shipping market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The shipping container market size should rise by 22.29 million TEU from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.78%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by type (dry containers, reefer containers, tank containers, and special containers) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The growing global shipping container liners traffic is notably driving the market growth.

The tanker shipping market size is expected to increase by 164.10 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.59%. The report extensively covers tanker shipping market segmentation by tanker type (oil tankers and liquid gas tankers) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The growth in the global oil and gas logistics market is notably driving the tanker shipping market growth.

Dry Bulk Shipping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,304.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Denmark, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aspo Plc, Belships ASA, Berge Bulk Ltd., Bulk Marine, Dampskibsselskabet Norden AS, Diana Shipping Inc., Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., Egon Oldendorff Management GmbH, Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd., Globus Maritime Ltd., Golden Ocean Group Ltd., Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Marquette Transportation Co. LLC, Masterbulk NV, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Naviera Ultranav Ltda., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd., Star Bulk Carriers Corp., and Western Bulk Management AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vessel Orientation



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dry bulk shipping market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global dry bulk shipping market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Vessel Orientation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vessel Orientation Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Iron ore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Iron ore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Iron ore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Iron ore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Iron ore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Grains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Grains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Grains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Grains - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Grains - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Bauxite - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Bauxite - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Bauxite - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Bauxite - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Bauxite - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Vessel Orientation

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market Segmentation by Vessel Orientation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market Segmentation by Vessel Orientation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Vessel Orientation

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Vessel Orientation



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Vessel Orientation

7.3 Capesize - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Capesize - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Capesize - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Capesize - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Capesize - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Panama - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on Panama - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Panama - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Panama - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Panama - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Supramax - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Supramax - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Supramax - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Supramax - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Supramax - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Handysize - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Handysize - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Handysize - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Handysize - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Handysize - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Vessel Orientation

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Vessel Orientation ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Vessel Orientation ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Belships ASA

Exhibit 131: Belships ASA - Overview



Exhibit 132: Belships ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Belships ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Belships ASA - Segment focus

12.4 Bulk Marine

Exhibit 135: Bulk Marine - Overview



Exhibit 136: Bulk Marine - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Bulk Marine - Key offerings

12.5 Dampskibsselskabet Norden AS

Exhibit 138: Dampskibsselskabet Norden AS - Overview



Exhibit 139: Dampskibsselskabet Norden AS - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Dampskibsselskabet Norden AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Dampskibsselskabet Norden AS - Segment focus

12.6 Diana Shipping Inc.

Exhibit 142: Diana Shipping Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Diana Shipping Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Diana Shipping Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Exhibit 145: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Egon Oldendorff Management GmbH

Exhibit 148: Egon Oldendorff Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 149: Egon Oldendorff Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Egon Oldendorff Management GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Golden Ocean Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Golden Ocean Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Golden Ocean Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Masterbulk NV

Exhibit 157: Masterbulk NV - Overview



Exhibit 158: Masterbulk NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Masterbulk NV - Key offerings

12.12 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Naviera Ultranav Ltda.

Exhibit 164: Naviera Ultranav Ltda. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Naviera Ultranav Ltda. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Naviera Ultranav Ltda. - Key offerings

12.14 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Exhibit 167: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Overview



Exhibit 168: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha - Segment focus

12.15 Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Exhibit 174: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Western Bulk Management AS

Exhibit 177: Western Bulk Management AS - Overview



Exhibit 178: Western Bulk Management AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Western Bulk Management AS - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio