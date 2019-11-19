NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the dry-cleaning and laundry services market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market report to 2022 report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

1. Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

2. Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

3. Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the dry-cleaning and laundry services market. This chapter also defines and describes the services and related goods covered in the report.

4. Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

5. Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry supply chain.

6. Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

7. Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

8. Current Global Laundry Scenario – This section provides the information on the current situation of the dry-cleaning and laundry service industry in seven global regions.

9. Materials Used In Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services – This section provides a list of materials (washing machines, chemicals and others) used in the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry along with the background information on the materials.

10. Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

11. Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

12. Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments.

13. Global Macro Comparison – The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the dry-cleaning and laundry services market size, percentage of GDP, and average dry-cleaning and laundry services market expenditure.

14. Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. Industry metrics covered in this section include: employees and enterprises. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies. This information is also given for the two largest economies in the world, the USA and China.

15. Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

16. Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

17. Market Background – This section describes the personal services market of which the dry-cleaning and laundry services market is a segment. This chapter includes the global personal services market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the personal services market.

18. Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

19. Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for dry-cleaning and laundry service providers in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

By Type Of Service: Coin-operated laundries and drycleaners, dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated), linen and uniform supply



Coin-operated laundries and drycleaners is further segmented into coin-operated laundry routes and coin-operated laundry and dry-cleaning stores



Dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated) is further segmented into household and commercial laundries, dry-cleaning plants, garment pressing and agents for laundries, all other laundry and garment services



Linen and uniform supply is further segmented into linen supply and industrial launderers



By End-Use: Commercial dry-cleaning and laundry services, residential dry-cleaning and laundry services, coin-operated laundries and drycleaners



By Distribution Channel: offline, online



Companies Mentioned: Cintas Corp.; Elis SA; Aramark; UniFirst Corp.; Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH



Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



