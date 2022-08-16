Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market to Reach $1.41 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022 by Type, End-Use, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to grow from $104.23 billion in 2021 to $111.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The market is expected to reach $141.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

A gradual shift in customer spending towards tourism is expected to positively impact the hospitality sector in the forecast period driving the market for dry-cleaning and laundry services. In order to cater to increasing tourists' demands, hotels are coming up with new business models where the rooms are available for multiple bookings on a single day.

This in turn is expected to increase the number of times a linen is changed in a hotel room on a daily basis, increasing the amount of linen to be washed after every change. This business model is expected to drive the demand for dry-cleaning and laundry services in the hospitality industry, where hotels prefer using a professional launderette to optimize operations time and keep quality services. Therefore, the growth of the hospitality industry is expected to drive the dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

Use of cashless self-service laundries or coin-operated laundries and drycleaner machines is growing across the world. This growth is primarily due to emergence of cards and other alternative electronic payment methods such as RFID contactless credit cards, or NFC enabled mobile wallets that provide a cost-effective alternative to handle cash and are also easy to use.

Apart from this, cashless laundry machines also provide relief from painstaking cash management in laundries, and secure solutions over cash operated machines, which have to be carefully monitored for thefts. For instance, companies such as 'Texas Coin And Commercial Laundry' and 'Lone Star Laundromat Services' based in Texas, USA are laundry service providers that adopted cashless laundry services.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners; Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated); Linen And Uniform Supply By End-Use: Commericial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services; Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services; Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners By Distribution Channel: Offline; Online

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Characteristics



4. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Product Analysis



5. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Supply Chain



6. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Customer Information



7. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services



9. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Size And Growth



10. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Regional Analysis



11. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Segmentation



12. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Segments



13. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Metrics



14. Asia-Pacific Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



15. Western Europe Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



16. Eastern Europe Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



17. North America Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



18. South America Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



19. Middle East Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



20. Africa Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



21. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Competitive Landscape



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market



23. Market Background: Personal Services Market



24. Recommendations



25. Appendix



26. Copyright And Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Elis SA

Spotless Group Holdings Ltd.

CSC Serviceworks Holdings Inc.

Johnson Service Group

Downer EDI Limited

K Bro Linen Inc.

Atlantic City Linen Supply LLC

Linen King LLC

Radiant Services Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vcjda

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets