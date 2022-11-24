Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Size to Grow by USD 18,646.9 Million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, the parent market. The specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. Technavio calculates the global specialized consumer services market size based on revenue generated by various specialized consumer service providers such as residential service, home security service, legal service, personal service, renovation and interior design service, consumer auction service, wedding service, and funeral service providers. The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market size is estimated to increase by USD 18,646.9 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors are competing based on brand, labor, technology, and innovation. In addition, they emphasize advanced technology for providing innovative services to customers, which helps them to sustain themselves in the competitive market.

Vendors are also focusing on building brands and brand equity in the market to differentiate themselves from other competing brands. The deployment of labor is low in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. The competitive landscape of the market is expected to remain fragmented by 2027 due to the entry of new players over the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

American Dry Cleaning Co.: The company offers laundry services for table cloths, duvets, blankets, pillows, and towels as well as small items such as underwear, vests and pajamas, and bedlinen which is pressed and carefully packaged ready.

The company offers laundry services for table cloths, duvets, blankets, pillows, and towels as well as small items such as underwear, vests and pajamas, and bedlinen which is pressed and carefully packaged ready. Angelica Textile Services: The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for linen and bedsheets in the field of medical professional hospitals.

The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for linen and bedsheets in the field of medical professional hospitals. ByNext Inc.: The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for clothes and linen with organic detergents and other eco-friendly solvents.

The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for clothes and linen with organic detergents and other eco-friendly solvents. CSC ServiceWorks Inc.: The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for community laundry, medical laundry services, and in-house laundry services.

The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for community laundry, medical laundry services, and in-house laundry services. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy report!

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

APAC held a 36% share of the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market in 2022. The market growth in APAC is primarily driven by factors such as the rising middle-class population and increasing incomes of people. Furthermore, increased demand for dry-cleaning and laundry services from the commercial sector, including hospitals, hotels, and restaurants, is contributing to market growth in APAC.

Segment Overview

By end-user, the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented into commercial, residential, and coin-operated.

The market share growth of the commercial segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment includes sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, leisure, transportation and logistics, and food service. Most vendors in the market are offering sector-specific dry-cleaning services to expand their clientele base and provide consistent quality services. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver – The increasing participation of women in the labor force is driving the growth of the market. The rapid transition in social mindset coupled with initiatives undertaken by governments has increased the participation of women in the workforce. This is evident in both developed and developing economies across the world. This rise in the number of working women has increased the number of dual-income households and per-capita incomes for families, thereby improving purchasing power and affordability. However, this has translated to lesser time for household chores such as laundry cleaning. Thus, the demand for outsourcing laundry services has increased in households, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.



The increasing participation of women in the labor force is driving the growth of the market. The rapid transition in social mindset coupled with initiatives undertaken by governments has increased the participation of women in the workforce. This is evident in both developed and developing economies across the world. This rise in the number of working women has increased the number of dual-income households and per-capita incomes for families, thereby improving purchasing power and affordability. However, this has translated to lesser time for household chores such as laundry cleaning. Thus, the demand for outsourcing laundry services has increased in households, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market. Key Trend – The adoption of Sustainable practices in laundry activities is the key trend in the market. Consumers in the market are becoming aware of the environmental impact associated with dry-cleaning and laundry services. This has resulted in a shift toward the adoption of eco-friendly practices or green practices of laundry among consumers. They are adopting Energy Star-qualified washing machines that consume less energy as well as less water. Vendors are also inclining toward sustainability by adopting green practices to maintain environmental standards. Some vendors are developing washing machines with software that can measure water as well as electricity and chemical data for laundry operations. This helps laundry service providers to check if their operations comply with strict standards set by various regulatory bodies. This trend is helping players in the market to maintain environmental efficiency and also increase the revenue generated in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.



The adoption of Sustainable practices in laundry activities is the key trend in the market. Consumers in the market are becoming aware of the environmental impact associated with dry-cleaning and laundry services. This has resulted in a shift toward the adoption of eco-friendly practices or green practices of laundry among consumers. They are adopting Energy Star-qualified washing machines that consume less energy as well as less water. Vendors are also inclining toward sustainability by adopting green practices to maintain environmental standards. Some vendors are developing washing machines with software that can measure water as well as electricity and chemical data for laundry operations. This helps laundry service providers to check if their operations comply with strict standards set by various regulatory bodies. This trend is helping players in the market to maintain environmental efficiency and also increase the revenue generated in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market. Major Challenge - High capital investment is the major challenge in the market. Owning a commercial laundry business involves significant capital investment. It requires the installation of commercial washing machines that are expensive. The regular wear and tear of machines incur huge maintenance costs for laundry operators. Also, they must spend on chemicals such as detergents, spot-stain removers, and bleach to sanitize fabrics. Furthermore, laundry operators must bear additional electricity costs to heat up the water to remove stains from fabrics. All these factors are hindering the business of vendors, thereby negatively impacting the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this dry-cleaning and laundry services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market between 2022 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , the and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dry-cleaning and laundry services market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online home service market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the year-over-year growth of 42.92% and a CAGR of 44.36%, which will grow by USD 2.33 trillion during the period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by service (home care and design and repair and maintenance) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the year-over-year growth of 42.92% and a CAGR of 44.36%, which will grow by during the period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by service (home care and design and repair and maintenance) and geography (APAC, , , , and the and ). The home services market share is expected to increase to USD 5.14 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.21%. The market is segmented by type (home care and design, repair and maintenance, HWB, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Dry-cleaning And Laundry Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,8646.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.88 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Dry Cleaning Co., Angelica Textile Services, ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., Evans Express Laundry Center, EVI Industries Inc., Great American Cleaners, Inc and Co Group Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Lapels Cleaners, Laundry Town Inc., Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc., Mulberrys Franchising LLC, OXXO Care Cleaners, and Quickclean Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dry-cleaning and laundry services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dry-cleaning and laundry services market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Coin operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Coin operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Coin operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Coin operated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Coin operated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Laundry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Laundry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Laundry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Laundry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Laundry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dry-cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Dry-cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Dry-cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Dry-cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Dry-cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Duvet clean - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Duvet clean - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Dry Cleaning Co.

Exhibit 116: American Dry Cleaning Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: American Dry Cleaning Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: American Dry Cleaning Co. - Key offerings

12.4 Angelica Textile Services

Exhibit 119: Angelica Textile Services - Overview



Exhibit 120: Angelica Textile Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Angelica Textile Services - Key offerings

12.5 ByNext Inc.

Exhibit 122: ByNext Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: ByNext Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: ByNext Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 CSC ServiceWorks Inc.

Exhibit 125: CSC ServiceWorks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: CSC ServiceWorks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: CSC ServiceWorks Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Evans Express Laundry Center

Exhibit 128: Evans Express Laundry Center - Overview



Exhibit 129: Evans Express Laundry Center - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Evans Express Laundry Center - Key offerings

12.8 EVI Industries Inc.

Exhibit 131: EVI Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: EVI Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: EVI Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: EVI Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Great American Cleaners

Exhibit 135: Great American Cleaners - Overview



Exhibit 136: Great American Cleaners - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Great American Cleaners - Key offerings

12.10 Inc and Co Group Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Inc and Co Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Inc and Co Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Inc and Co Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Jyothy Labs Ltd

Exhibit 141: Jyothy Labs Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 142: Jyothy Labs Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Jyothy Labs Ltd - Key offerings

12.12 Lapels Cleaners

Exhibit 144: Lapels Cleaners - Overview



Exhibit 145: Lapels Cleaners - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Lapels Cleaners - Key offerings

12.13 Laundry Town Inc.

Exhibit 147: Laundry Town Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Laundry Town Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Laundry Town Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc.

Exhibit 150: Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Mulberrys Franchising LLC

Exhibit 153: Mulberrys Franchising LLC - Overview



Exhibit 154: Mulberrys Franchising LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Mulberrys Franchising LLC - Key offerings

12.16 OXXO Care Cleaners

Exhibit 156: OXXO Care Cleaners - Overview



Exhibit 157: OXXO Care Cleaners - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: OXXO Care Cleaners - Key offerings

12.17 Quickclean Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Quickclean Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Quickclean Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Quickclean Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio