Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Size to Increase by USD 13.62 Bn | APAC to Occupy 36% Market Share | Technavio

Oct 12, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the dry-cleaning and laundry services market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 13.62 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The introduction of smart-laundry technology and cost-effectiveness and other benefits of laundry services are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the need for high capital investments might limit market growth.
The dry-cleaning and laundry services market report is segmented by end-user (commercial, residential, and coin-operated) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for dry-cleaning and laundry services in APAC.
Companies mentioned with their offerings
- American Dry Cleaning Co.: The company offers full laundry services and premier dry cleaning.
- ByNext Inc.: The company offers dry cleaning and laundry services under the clothing care service line.
- CSC ServiceWorks Inc.
- EVI Industries Inc.
- Inc & Co Group Ltd.
|
Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 13.62 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.80
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Dry Cleaning Co., ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., EVI Industries Inc., Inc & Co Group Ltd., Lapels Dry Cleaning, Laundry Town Inc., Mulberrys LLC, Rinse Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
