Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Size to Increase by USD 13.62 Bn | APAC to Occupy 36% Market Share | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The introduction of smart-laundry technology and cost-effectiveness and other benefits of laundry services are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the need for high capital investments might limit market growth.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market report is segmented by end-user (commercial, residential, and coin-operated) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for dry-cleaning and laundry services in APAC.

American Dry Cleaning Co.: The company offers full laundry services and premier dry cleaning.

EVI Industries Inc.

Inc & Co Group Ltd.

Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.80 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Dry Cleaning Co., ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., EVI Industries Inc., Inc & Co Group Ltd., Lapels Dry Cleaning, Laundry Town Inc., Mulberrys LLC, Rinse Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

