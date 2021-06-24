Dry-cleaning And Laundry Services Market to grow by USD 13.62 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio
Jun 24, 2021, 11:31 ET
NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the dry-cleaning and laundry services market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.62 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Commercial users are the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
American Dry Cleaning Co., ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., EVI Industries Inc., Inc & Co Group Ltd., Lapels Dry Cleaning, Laundry Town Inc., Mulberrys LLC, Rinse Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the introduction of smart laundry technology. However, high capital investments will hamper the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Dry Cleaning Co., ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., EVI Industries Inc., Inc & Co Group Ltd., Lapels Dry Cleaning, Laundry Town Inc., Mulberrys LLC, Rinse Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants.
Although the introduction of smart-laundry technology offers immense growth opportunities, the high capital investments are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this dry-cleaning and laundry services market forecast report provide a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Coin-operated
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dry-cleaning and laundry services market report covers the following areas:
- Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market Size
- Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market Trends
- Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies cost-effectiveness and other benefits of laundry services as one of the prime reasons driving the Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market growth during the next few years.
Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dry-cleaning and laundry services market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Pet Care Market- The pet care market is segmented by application (dogs, cats, and others), product (food, accessories, and grooming), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America).
Global Foodservice Gloves Market- The foodservice gloves market is segmented by product (disposable and non-disposable) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Coin-operated - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Dry Cleaning Co.
- ByNext Inc.
- CSC ServiceWorks Inc.
- EVI Industries Inc.
- Inc & Co Group Ltd.
- Lapels Dry Cleaning
- Laundry Town Inc.
- Mulberrys LLC
- Rinse Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
