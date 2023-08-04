Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market to grow by USD 18,646.9 million from 2022 to 2027|Market driven by the introduction of smart laundry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is set to grow by USD 18,646.9 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The major factor notably driving the dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth is the introduction of smart laundry. With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), the laundry experience has become seamless. By 2025, it is estimated that the number of IoT-connected devices will grow by approximately 60 billion. IoT is enabling customers to have a comfortable, affordable, and efficient experience by optimizing productivity through the use of information. Also, cost-effectiveness is another essential factor driving the growth of smart laundry. A wide range of services is easily available to customers, including quick services, instant pickup, online payment, and consumer loyalty rewards, all of which are attractive offers. Therefore, this factor is expected to contribute to the growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market covers the following areas:

The report on the dry-cleaning and laundry services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Dry-cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The adoption of sustainable practices is an emerging trend that supports market growth. Consumers are becoming generally aware of the eco-friendly practices offered by dry-cleaning and laundry services, directing a shift towards more sustainable practices which include measures that help decrease water and/or energy consumption, referred to as green practices. For instance, on average, households consume over 13,000 gallons of water to wash about 300 loads of laundry and opting for Energy Star-certified washing machines can save more than 5,000 gallons of water. Customers can reduce water wastage by choosing laundry and dry cleaning services. However, vendors, such as Huntington Cleaners, have already adopted the concept of green cleaning to maintain environmental standards, which assists in both maintaining sustainability standards and generating revenue in the global laundry and dry cleaning services market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

One of the key challenges impeding the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth is the high capital investments. Due to the installation of expensive commercial washing machines, among other costs, commercial laundry businesses require large capital investments to set up. However, utility service costs, such as electricity and water, can fluctuate, influencing the total costs of running the business. Also, the maintenance costs of machines add to the expenses incurred by commercial laundry venture owners. The cost of starting a new laundry business ranges from USD 230,000 to USD 1,000,000, relying on factors such as location, machine type, and operation size. Further, businesses must invest in chemicals like detergents, spot and stain removers, and bleaching agents to sanitize fabrics. Therefore, high capital investments are anticipated to restrict the number of consumers who desire premium dry-cleaning and laundry services provided by vendors in the global market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Dry-cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market segmentation by end-user (commercial, residential, and coin-operated), type (laundry, dry-cleaning, and duvet clean), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The laundry and dry cleaning services market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The primary sectors utilizing commercial dry-cleaning and laundry services are healthcare (including hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare establishments), hospitality (hotels, resorts, and other hospitality establishments), leisure (salons and spas), transportation and logistics (airlines and airports), railways, and waterways (cruise liners and other vessels), institutional and government bodies (schools, colleges, universities, laboratories, research centres, army, navy, and air force), and food service establishments (restaurants, pubs, and bars). In the dry-cleaning and laundry services market, vendors emphasize the hospitality industry to attract a loyal clientele and consistently offer high-quality services. Vendors provide comprehensive details about their commercial laundry services for hotels, restaurants, spas, and hospitals on their websites to encourage the adoption of dry-cleaning and laundry services among commercial end-users. Thus, vendors' sector-specific dry-cleaning and laundry services are anticipated to drive the growth of the commercial end-user segment in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

American Dry Cleaning Co.

Angelica Textile Services

ByNext Inc.

CSC ServiceWorks Inc.

Evans Express Laundry Center

EVI Industries Inc.

Great American Cleaners

Inc and Co Group Ltd.

Jyothy Labs Ltd

Lapels Cleaners

Laundry Town Inc.

Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc.

Mulberrys Franchising LLC

OXXO Care Cleaners

Quickclean Pvt. Ltd.

Rinse Inc.

Simply Laundry Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Co. Washmen Laundry LLC

Yates Dry Cleaning

Vendor Offerings

American Dry Cleaning Co. - The company offers laundry services for table cloths, duvets, blankets, pillows and towels as well as small items such as underwear, vests and pyjamas and bedlinen which are pressed and carefully packaged ready.

The company offers laundry services for table cloths, duvets, blankets, pillows and towels as well as small items such as underwear, vests and pyjamas and bedlinen which are pressed and carefully packaged ready. Angelica Textile Services - The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for linen and bedsheets in the field of medical professional hospitals.

The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for linen and bedsheets in the field of medical professional hospitals. ByNext Inc. - The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services for clothes and linen with organic detergents and other eco-friendly solvents.

Dry-cleaning And Laundry Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,646.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.88 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Dry Cleaning Co., Angelica Textile Services, ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., Evans Express Laundry Center, EVI Industries Inc., Great American Cleaners, Inc and Co Group Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Lapels Cleaners, Laundry Town Inc., Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc., Mulberrys Franchising LLC, OXXO Care Cleaners, Quickclean Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., Simply Laundry Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Washmen Laundry LLC, and Yates Dry Cleaning Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

extrapolation: Validated

