Dry Construction Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% by 2025| Rise in Global Construction & Infrastructure Development Activities to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH are some of the major market participants. The rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities, improving quality and energy efficiency of dry constructions, and the rapid deployment and other advantages of dry construction will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the higher cost of dry construction than brick and mortar constructions in developing regions might hamper the market growth.

Dry Construction Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Residential Building



Commercial Building

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Dry Construction Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dry construction market report covers the following areas:

Dry Construction Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dry Construction Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.



Dry Construction Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dry construction market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dry construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dry construction market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dry construction market vendors

Related Reports:

Flooring Market -The projected valuation of the flooring market by 2025 is 9463.26 million m2. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!￼￼

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market -The building thermal insulation materials market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4.73 billion, at a CAGR of 3.39% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Dry Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 22.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

