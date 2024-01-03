Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables Named One of the Best Neighborhood Amenities in America

Boise Hunter Homes

03 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

The brand-new Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables, built by Boise Hunter Homes, is one of the best master-planned community amenities in America.

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables, built by Boise Hunter Homes, has been named a Top 5 finalist at The Nationals 2024 presented by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The Nationals honors the best in the home building industry, and it is the largest and most prestigious awards show in America.

Dry Creek Ranch, a master-planned community located in the Boise, ID area, has just been nominated for Best Community Amenity in the US.

The Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables is a best-in-class, fully managed facility that includes a professional riding arena, practice corral, ten 24x48' partially covered stalls, and it is exclusively available to residents of Dry Creek Ranch. Residents have the opportunity to board their horses at the stables or homeowners with larger acreage (1/2-acre homesites and above) can stable their own horses, if desired. A maintained bridle path currently runs for a few miles throughout the community, and connects to natural foothill trails and Idaho adventure. Not to mention, during Spring and Summer months, residents can enjoy private riding lessons offered by the on-site Equestrian Manager and attend or participate in small events, like the Kids Day and team roping jackpots.

When prospective buyers think about moving to Boise, they have a few very common desires. They are seeking freedom, active lifestyles, and a more balanced life. The Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables checks all of those boxes. It very acutely symbolizes and offers freedom to roam, a new and yet traditional way to be active, and a balance to enjoy nature and animals. This is a one-of-a-kind amenity in the Treasure Valley of Idaho, and Boise Hunter Homes is truly honored to be a part of such a distinguished group of award-winning recipients at this year's competition.

Learn more about Dry Creek Ranch and the award-winning Arena & Stables by visiting www.boisehunterhomes.com

About Boise Hunter Homes
Boise Hunter Homes (BHH) is a luxury homebuilder and developer in the Boise Metro (Treasure Valley) area of Idaho. Family-owned and operated since 2007, BHH has grown to become the largest move-up builder ($800K+) in Idaho. Boise Hunter Homes has distinguished itself with award-winning homes designed by renowned architects, highly desirable amenities, and the best community locations in the Treasure Valley. From the amenity-filled master-planned community of Dry Creek Ranch, to ultra-luxury view homes in Harris North and Harris East, to riverfront living in River Park Estates, BHH offers unprecedented living experiences for Idahoans seeking freedom, adventure, and new memories.

