Dry Creek Vineyard Has Nothing To Hide With Release Of Daring New 2019 Fumé Blanc Package

"Walking down the wine aisle today, it's hard to tell who is making the wine in the bottle, how it is made, and sometimes, even what varietals are in it," said Dry Creek Vineyard President Kim Stare Wallace. "Clever marketing has replaced authentic, transparent winemaking and the rich histories of the multigenerational wine families. Other items in the grocery store proclaim that they are all natural, low carb, free range, etc., but the wine bottles on the shelf are silent. We're bucking this trend of secretive labels, and giving our consumers an honest look at what's really inside."

In addition to the technical information, this new label includes important details about the iconic wine: It's gluten free, vegan, and made with minimal intervention.

"It's common for many people—especially those concerned with health and wellness—to think wineries add ingredients like colorants, anti-foaming agents and chemicals to their wines and hide behind vague labels," said Stare Wallace. "Seeing this, I realized that there is more work to be done to educate the consumer about what is and isn't in their wine. My father, David Stare, audaciously released the first Sonoma County Fumé Blanc in 1972, and nearly 50 years later, our new 2019 Fumé Blanc label is yet another innovative step in the pioneering history of our family winery because now, more than ever, we have nothing to hide."

Established in 1972, Dry Creek Vineyard is Dry Creek Valley's flagship winery located in the heart of Sonoma County, California. Second-generation owner Kim Stare Wallace, serves as President overseeing a successful family winery that includes 185 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards. The family-owned winery is 100% Certified Sustainable, and produced a Top 100 Wine of 2019 by Wine Spectator. Dry Creek Vineyard proudly produces delicious Dry Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Meritage blends. To learn more, visit www.drycreekvineyard.com.

SOURCE Dry Creek Vineyard

Related Links

http://www.drycreekvineyard.com

