Dry Creek Vineyard President Kim Stare Wallace Nominated For Wine Star Executive Of The Year

"I am honored and humbled to be nominated by Wine Enthusiast for this esteemed award," said Dry Creek Vineyard President Kim Stare Wallace. "It is a privilege to continue the legacy that my father, David Stare, started nearly 50 years ago, while innovating for the future to come. My goal is to ensure that Dry Creek Vineyard will remain one of the last truly private, family-owned, iconic wineries from Sonoma County consistently producing 90-plus point wines."

Selected in 2018 as a winner of the North Bay Business Journal's "Women In Business" awards, this savvy businesswoman, mother of two, wife, and second-generation winery owner is firmly committed to a "No Compromises" philosophy, producing appellation-focused, terroir-driven, varietal-defining wines.

"Throughout my childhood, I watched my father pioneer Dry Creek Vineyard, the first new winery to be built in the region following Prohibition, and champion Dry Creek Valley as a world-class wine growing appellation," said Stare Wallace. "As a teen, I worked in the office, cellar and on the bottling line, as well as accompanying my parents on countless sales trips, business dinners and wine tastings. From this early start, I grew up with an understanding of the wine industry and a dedication that has persisted throughout my life and career. It has been my life's passion to shepherd our family business thus far, and set up the future generations for success."

Winners will be announced on October 31, 2019.

Established in 1972, Dry Creek Vineyard is Dry Creek Valley's flagship winery located in the heart of Sonoma County, California. Second-generation owner Kim Stare Wallace, serves as President overseeing a successful family winery that includes 185 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards. Named one of the Top 100 wineries of 2015 by Wine & Spirits Magazine, the winery is also 100% Certified Sustainable. Dry Creek Vineyard proudly produces delicious Dry Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Meritage blends. To learn more, visit www.drycreekvineyard.com.

