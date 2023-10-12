Dry Eye Foundation Launches New Eye Drop Lookup Tool

Nonprofit introduces comprehensive database of over-the-counter eye drops

in response to escalating safety issues and eroding consumer confidence

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Eye Foundation announced the launch of an easy-to-search eye drop database called "Are My Eye Drops Safe?" today during the American Academy of Optometry's annual meeting. Health care professionals and consumers can use this tool to find detailed information on over-the-counter eye drops sold in the US, including illegally marketed products, recalled products, and products subject to FDA safety communications or warnings.

Key features of "Are My Eye Drops Safe?" include:

The Dry Eye Foundation

Over 600 over-the-counter products sold in the US

11 types of safety alerts, including recall notices, FDA Warning Letters and "Frankenstein" eye drops

Ingredient lists, packaging and preservatives

Links to official drug listings from FDA database

Searchable by product name, brand, company, ingredient or country of manufacture

"We're hearing more reports that patients are afraid to use eye drops. This search tool will help everyone identify which eye drops have current safety issues, and which don't," says Sandra Brown MD, the Foundation's medical advisor. "The FDA has put out notices about 50 OTC products this year from 17 companies. It's hard for anyone to keep track of it all."

This year, the Foundation reported more than 200 non-compliant eye drops to the Food and Drug Administration. Last month, the Foundation met with 50 FDA officials to present research on the growing safety issues related to illegally marketed over-the-counter eye drops sold online.

"In September, the FDA issued Warning Letters about 38 more eye drops from 8 companies, but the press only reported on a handful," says Aidan Moore, the Foundation's Co-Executive Director, who led the database project. "We built this tool to help get people access to real-time information on eye drop safety and cut through the confusion."

"Are My Eye Drops Safe?" can be accessed from eyedropsafety.org .

The Dry Eye Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Poulsbo, Washington.

Its mission is to improve patients' quality of life. The ocular surface diseases and ocular surface pain disorders that many patients face have profound functional, financial and emotional impact. Dry Eye Foundation is working to restore hope, redefine disease and reshape the future for people with these conditions, through its community service, education, research and advocacy programs.

