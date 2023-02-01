Dry Eye Syndrome Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.22 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 4.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Dry Eye Syndrome Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Dry Eye Syndrome Market" By Product Type (Tear Stimulators, Artificial Tears, Secretagogue), By Dosage Type (Liquid, Semi-Solid), By Drug Class (Lubricating Agent, Cholinergic, Anti-Allergic), By End-User (Home Healthcare, Hospitals), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Dry Eye Syndrome Market size was valued at USD 5.53 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Overview

Keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), another name for dry eye syndrome, is a condition where the surface of the affected person's eyes lacks lubrication or moisture. Aching and burning sensations, red eyes, sore eyes, itchy eyes, tired eyes, photophobia, and other symptoms are all signs of dry eye. Additionally, watery eyes may be a symptom because the dryness of the eye's surface overstimulates the creation of the watery component of tears. Excessive computer use, allergies, aging, LASIK eye surgery, menopause, hormone replacement treatment, smoking, and other conditions can all contribute to dry eye syndrome.

Over the upcoming years, the Dry Eye Syndrome Market is anticipated to be driven by the rising geriatric and diabetes populations globally. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow in the next few years due to rising public awareness of Dry Eye Syndrome and technical developments in the treatment.

Additionally, more patients are proactively striving to cure the disease as a result of increased information regarding the diagnosis and treatment of the illness. During the predicted period, this is expected to drive the market. A number of product introductions and strategic alliances are also assisting in the expansion of the target market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Bausch + Lomb, Akorn Inc., Novartis AG, Alimera Science, Allergan plc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Auven Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Nicox S.A., and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Dry Eye Syndrome Market into Product Type, Dosage Type, Drug Class, End-User, and Geography.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market, by Product Type

Tear stimulators



Artificial tears



Secretagogue



Others

Dry Eye Syndrome Market, by Dosage Type

Liquid



Semi-solid



Others

Dry Eye Syndrome Market, by End-User

Home Healthcare



Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Dry Eye Syndrome Market, by Drug Class

Lubricating Agent



Cholinergic



Anti-Allergic



Anti-Infectives



Anti-Inflammatory



Others

Dry Eye Syndrome Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

