Dry Honey Market size to grow by USD 289 million | Technavio

Vendor Insights and Scope

The dry honey market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AmTech Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Co., ASR GROUP, Associated British Foods plc, Delee Foods Group Co. Ltd., Fresh Essentials organics., Holy Natural, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., Melland Ecogreen Technology Co. Ltd, Norevo GmbH, SoulBee Ltd., The Blue Chip Group Inc., and Woodland Foods Ltd., among others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the dry honey market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 45% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the two major markets in North America. The rise in the consumption of dietary and nutritional food products will drive the dry honey market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The dry honey market share growth by the conventional dry honey segment will be significant during the forecast period. The low price of conventional dry honey will support the growth of the segment. The demand for conventional dry honey is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the growing awareness among consumers about its various health benefits, such as being rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The health benefits of consuming dry honey are driving the dry honey market growth. Consumers are more inclined toward organic products to limit the consumption of chemically processed products. Hence, several vendors operating in the cosmetic and personal care industry prefer to use honey products such as dry honey.

The declining number of honey bee colonies is challenging the dry honey market growth. This is due to factors such as natural disasters and the impact of weather conditions. The loss of honey bee colonies can limit the production of honey products such as dry honey during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dry honey market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dry honey market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dry honey market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dry honey market vendors

Dry Honey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 289 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AmTech Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Co., ASR GROUP, Associated British Foods plc, Delee Foods Group Co. Ltd., Fresh Essentials organics., Holy Natural, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., Melland Ecogreen Technology Co. Ltd, Norevo GmbH, SoulBee Ltd., The Blue Chip Group Inc., and Woodland Foods Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional dry honey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional dry honey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional dry honey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional dry honey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional dry honey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic dry honey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic dry honey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic dry honey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic dry honey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic dry honey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 89: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 ASR GROUP

Exhibit 94: ASR GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 95: ASR GROUP - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: ASR GROUP - Key offerings

10.5 Associated British Foods plc

Exhibit 97: Associated British Foods plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Associated British Foods plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Associated British Foods plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Associated British Foods plc - Segment focus

10.6 Delee Foods Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Delee Foods Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Delee Foods Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Delee Foods Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Holy Natural

Exhibit 104: Holy Natural - Overview



Exhibit 105: Holy Natural - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Holy Natural - Key offerings

10.8 Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Island Abbey Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Island Abbey Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Island Abbey Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Melland Ecogreen Technology Co. Ltd

Exhibit 110: Melland Ecogreen Technology Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 111: Melland Ecogreen Technology Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Melland Ecogreen Technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.10 Norevo GmbH

Exhibit 113: Norevo GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: Norevo GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Norevo GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 SoulBee Ltd.

Exhibit 116: SoulBee Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: SoulBee Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: SoulBee Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 The Blue Chip Group Inc.

Exhibit 119: The Blue Chip Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: The Blue Chip Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: The Blue Chip Group Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

