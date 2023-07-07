Dry Milling Global Market is Projected to Reach $139.3 Billion by 2030: Increasing Trend Towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects

07 Jul, 2023, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry Milling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Dry Milling estimated at US$82.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$139.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Yellow Corn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$85.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the White Corn segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Dry Milling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- ADM
- Alto Ingredients, Inc.
- Bunge North America, Inc.
- Cargill, Incorporated.
- DIDION Inc.
- Green Plains Inc.
- LifeLine Foods, LLC
- Valero Energy Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Dry Milling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- An Insight into Milling Process
- An Introduction to Dry Milling
- Dry milling of wheat
- An Insight into the Innovations and Technology Adoption in the Milling Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on Dry Milling of Corn
- GLOBAL MARKET PROSPECT AND OVERVIEW
- Dry Milling Market to Witness Rapid Growth
- Asia-Pacific Holds the Highest Potential for Market Growth
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
- Use of Milling in Ethanol Production
- Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects
- Pressing Need for Alternative Fuels Drive Focus on Biofuels
- Biofuels Production Scenario
- Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019 and 2020
- Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2019
- Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country: 2019
- Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019
- Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels
- Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
- US Transportation Energy Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019
- Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives
- Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
- Growing Role of Ethanol as Renewable Chemicals Drive Market Growth
- Increased Demand for Processed Snacks and Bakery Products Drives the Market for Dry Milling of Corn
- Superfine Grinding - A Emerging Technique in Food Processing Industry
- APAC Spearheads Growth of the Global Dry Milling Market
- Increased Demand for Dry Milling Process to Manufacture Nano-sized particles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1o4my
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article