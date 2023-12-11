Dry Ramming Mass Market worth $3.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Dry Ramming Mass Market by Type (Alumina Ramming Mass, Silica Ramming Mass, Magnesia Based Ramming Mass), Application (Foundries, Steel, Electric Arc Furnace, Blast Furnace, Non-Steel), Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% from USD 2.3 billion in 2023.

The growth of the dry ramming mass market is primarily driven by global expansion of the steel industry, enhanced cost and operational efficiency coupled with ongoing technological advancements in dry ramming mass, further contributing to its expansion. Dry ramming mass is a refractory material used in the lining of induction furnaces, ladles, and other high-temperature applications. It is a mix of refractory aggregates and binders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dry Ramming Mass Market"

201 – Tables

41 – Figures

221 – Pages

Steel by application is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

In the steel industry, dry ramming mass plays a crucial role. It finds diverse applications in various steelmaking processes, including lining ladles for the transportation and pouring of molten steel, constructing covers for ladles to retain heat during transportation, lining tundishes for the temporary holding and distribution of molten metal during continuous casting, and providing refractory lining in reheat furnaces used to bring steel ingots or slabs to desired temperatures. Additionally, dry ramming mass is utilized in the lining of steel crucibles for smaller-scale alloy production, in pouring channels and troughs to guide molten steel from furnaces to molds, ensuring a controlled and smooth flow during casting processes. Furthermore, it contributes to the thermal stability and wear resistance of mixer furnaces employed in blending different grades of steel or alloys. The versatility of dry ramming mass makes it an integral component in enhancing the efficiency, durability, and quality of various steel manufacturing applications.

Alumina ramming mass by type is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Alumina ramming mass stands out as a preferred choice in specific applications owing to its distinctive properties that confer several advantages over silica and magnesia-based ramming masses. Comprising primarily high-alumina aggregates, often exceeding 80% alumina content, it ensures excellent refractoriness and resistance to high temperatures. Notably, its commendable thermal shock resistance proves crucial in environments characterized by rapid temperature fluctuations, as commonly encountered in metal melting and casting processes. Well-suited for non-ferrous metal applications, particularly in the melting and holding of metals like aluminum and its alloys, alumina ramming mass boasts chemical inertness, preventing undesirable reactions with molten metals or slags and thereby ensuring the stability of the lining. The material's versatility extends to various non-ferrous metal melting processes, underlining its adaptability to diverse industrial applications. Further enhancing its utility, alumina ramming mass exhibits notable abrasion resistance, contributing to the longevity and durability of refractory linings within furnaces. The adaptability of alumina ramming mass to different furnace designs and operating conditions adds a layer of flexibility to its application, making it a versatile and reliable choice across a spectrum of industrial settings.

Lining by function is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Refractory materials play a pivotal role in various industrial facets, primarily during the initial construction and installation of furnaces, kilns, and industrial equipment. The demand for extensive refractory linings in new facilities arises from the necessity to withstand elevated temperatures, corrosive environments, and mechanical stresses. Capitalizing on the long lifecycles of furnaces and industrial equipment, refractory linings endure for extended periods before necessitating significant repairs or replacements, fostering a continuous demand for lining materials. Industries prioritize preventive maintenance to proactively extend equipment lifespan, exemplified by regular inspections and repairs of refractory linings to avert costly downtime, ensuring efficient and safe operations. The critical role of refractory linings in preserving the integrity of industrial processes, and shielding against high temperatures, chemical reactions, and mechanical wear, maintains a consistent need for high-quality refractory materials in lining furnaces and various processing units. Their widespread applications across diverse industries such as steel, cement, glass, non-ferrous metals, and petrochemicals contribute to a substantial market for lining materials. Moreover, the construction of new facilities and the expansion of existing ones, propelled by global industrialization and development projects, propel the demand for refractory materials for lining applications. Continuous advancements in refractory technology, marked by the development of high-performance and specialized lining materials, further contribute to the sustained demand across various industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for dry ramming mass during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The Asia Pacific region has become a focal point for the increased demand in refractory materials, particularly dry ramming mass, owing to a confluence of factors. Rapid industrialization in countries such as China, India, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia have spurred growth in steel, non-ferrous metals, and foundry industries, amplifying the need for reliable refractory solutions. China, as the world's largest steel producer, stands out as a major consumer of refractories, significantly driving the demand for dry ramming mass. The region's extensive construction and infrastructure projects, coupled with the establishment of new industrial facilities, further contribute to the escalating demand for refractory materials. Diverse manufacturing activities encompassing automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery production in the region intensify the reliance on furnaces and high-temperature equipment, necessitating steadfast refractory linings. The rise in non-ferrous metal production, including aluminum, copper, and zinc, underscores the critical role of dry ramming mass in the construction and maintenance of furnaces for these expanding industries. The energy and petrochemical sectors in countries like China and India are on the ascent, demanding refractory materials for furnaces and reactors, fostering sustained growth. Government initiatives supporting industrial growth and infrastructure development, coupled with a competitive manufacturing landscape featuring numerous refractory material suppliers, contribute to the robust market for dry ramming mass. Moreover, technological advancements in manufacturing processes enhance the quality and performance of refractory materials, driving the adoption of advanced dry ramming mass products across diverse industrial applications in the region.

Key Players

The key players in this market are Saint-Gobain (France), Dense Refractories Co., Ltd. (China), Imperial World Trade Private Limited (India), Vishva Vishal Refractory Limited (India), Refcast Corporation (India), Henan Xinmi Changxing Refractory Material Co., Ltd. (China), Casco Specialty Products, Inc. (US), Gita Refractories Private Limited (India), Shenghe Refractories (China), RHI Magnesita N.V. (Austria) etc.

