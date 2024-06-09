Dry Shampoo Market size is set to grow by USD 3.32 billion from 2024-2028, Product innovation leading to product premiumization to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dry shampoo market size is estimated to grow by USD 3322.7 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.84% during the forecast period. Product innovation leading to product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of personalized home salon services. However, allergic reactions and other harmful effects of dry shampoo poses a challenge. Key market players include Ambiance Cosmetics Inc., Amika LLC, Better Planet Brands LLC, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., KOSE Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, My Skincare Manufacturer Pty Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Onesta Hair Care LLC, Pierre Fabre SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global dry shampoo market 2024-2028

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The home salon service trend in developed regions has led to an increase in mobile app-based providers offering beauty services at home. Housejoy, a housing solutions provider, entered the homecare industry in May 2020 with services including waxing, threading, massage, and hair treatments.

Due to the convenience and affordability, these services have seen high demand, driving the need for instant hair care solutions like dry shampoos. The global dry shampoo market is expected to grow as a result. Housejoy prioritizes water-minimal hair treatments and uses dry shampoos to cater to this demand.

The Dry Shampoo market is experiencing significant growth with consumers seeking convenient and effective solutions for maintaining clean hair between washes. Companies are focusing on producing formulas that provide a matte finish and absorb oil effectively. Natural and organic ingredients are becoming popular trends in this market. Producers are also developing fragrances that cater to various preferences.

Additionally, the market is seeing an increase in the use of color-safe and volumizing dry shampoos. Consumers are looking for products that not only clean their hair but also add volume and texture. The demand for travel-sized dry shampoos is also on the rise due to the convenience they offer. Overall, the Dry Shampoo market is thriving as it addresses the needs of consumers who want to keep their hair looking fresh and stylish between washes.

Market Challenges

The global dry shampoo market is facing challenges due to growing consumer awareness regarding harmful chemical ingredients, such as formaldehyde, synthetic fragrance, and sodium lauryl sulfate. Recalls of specific lot codes of dry shampoo products from Unilever and potential contamination with benzene and NDMA have further increased concerns. Consumers are now preferring natural ingredient-based dry shampoos due to concerns over daily usage, potential hair damage, and health risks. This shift in consumer behavior may impact market growth.

The Dry Shampoo market faces several challenges. Production involves the use of specific chemicals like Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Propylene Glycol, and Triethyl Citrate. Sourcing these raw materials can be difficult due to their unique properties and high demand. Additionally, the process requires high temperatures and pressures, increasing production costs.

Distribution is another challenge, as these products need to be stored properly to maintain their effectiveness. Consumers also expect a consistent product, making quality control essential. Regulatory compliance adds complexity, with regulations regarding cosmetics and chemicals varying by country. Despite these challenges, the market for Dry Shampoo continues to grow due to its convenience and effectiveness.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Regular dry shampoo

1.2 Natural and organic dry shampoo Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Regular dry shampoo- The dry shampoo market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for convenient and time-saving personal care solutions. This trend is driven by the busy lifestyles of modern consumers who seek to maintain their appearance without the need for lengthy hair washing routines. Dry shampoo effectively absorbs excess oil and revitalizes hair between washes, making it a popular choice among both men and women. Brands continue to innovate and expand their product offerings to cater to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Research Analysis

The Dry Shampoo Market is a significant segment in the Cosmetic Products industry, catering to the daily care needs of Men, Women, and Children. This market is witnessing Rapid Product Innovation, with offerings ranging from traditional Spray Polyurethane Foam to Natural dry shampoo. Anti-dandruff and Color Protection are key features in demand, addressing the concerns of consumers in the Fashion Industry.

Hair Loss Protection is another emerging trend, as Working Women seek solutions for maintaining their hair styling products in peak condition despite physical presence constraints. Technology, including Virtual Reality, is being leveraged to enhance consumer engagement and provide personalized recommendations. Water shortages have fueled the demand for Waterless Products, making Dry Shampoo a viable alternative to traditional Shampoos. Vertical specialists and Digital beauty bloggers play a crucial role in driving market growth through their expertise and influence.

Market Research Overview

The Dry Shampoo Market is a significant segment in the personal care industry, characterized by its ability to absorb oil and dirt from the scalp and hair, providing volume and freshening the look of the hair between washes. This product type is popular among consumers due to its convenience and time-saving benefits. The global Dry Shampoo Market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of personal hygiene, growing demand for on-the-go solutions, and the rising trend of minimalist beauty routines.

The market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. The product type segment includes aerosol and non-aerosol dry shampoos. The distribution channel segment includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online channels. The regional segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

