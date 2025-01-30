Dry Shampoo Market to grow by USD 3.66 Billion from 2025-2029, driven by product innovation and premiumization, AI reshaping market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global dry shampoo market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.66 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. Product innovation leading to product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of personalized home salon services. However, allergic reactions and other harmful effects of dry shampoo poses a challenge. Key market players include Ambiance Cosmetics Inc., Amika LLC, Better Planet Brands LLC, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., KOSE Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, My Skincare Manufacturer Pty Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Onesta Hair Care LLC, Pierre Fabre SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Dry Shampoo Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 3656.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, France, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Japan Key companies profiled Ambiance Cosmetics Inc., Amika LLC, Better Planet Brands LLC, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., KOSE Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, My Skincare Manufacturer Pty Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Onesta Hair Care LLC, Pierre Fabre SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

The Dry Shampoo market is experiencing significant trends with the rise of spray polyurethane foam and powder varieties. Henkel and iMakr lead the industry with innovative granular-level information, addressing unmet needs in the fashion industry. Anti-dandruff, color protection, and hair loss protection are popular features for both men, women, and children. Rapid product innovation continues with recent developments in waterless brands, anti-dandruff shampoo, and silicone-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free formulas. The regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario are crucial factors for start-ups. The market is driven by the needs of working women, technology, and lifestyle changes in work hours and polluted cities, leading to hair damage. Natural dry shampoo and waterless products are gaining popularity due to water shortages. Strategic expansions, celebrity endorsements, and distribution channels (store-based and non-store-based) are essential for branding and consumer base growth. Key players include Klorane, Batiste, and others, offering oil absorption, scalp care, and moisture balance. Sustainable development and international market expansion are also important considerations.

The home salon service market in developed regions like North America and Europe is experiencing growth with the rise of tech-driven companies offering mobile app-based services. Housejoy, a housing construction solutions provider, entered the homecare solutions industry in May 2020 by introducing at-home salon services for women. Their offerings include beauty packages for skin and hair care, as well as services such as waxing, threading, massage, pedicure/manicure, haircutting, and hair washing, all provided in the comfort of one's home. This convenient solution caters to various age groups and allows customers to save time and effort while maintaining their personal grooming.

The Dry Shampoo market is witnessing rapid product innovation with two main categories: Spray and Powder. Unmet needs, such as anti-dandruff, color protection, hair loss protection, and daily care, drive market growth. Both women and men, as well as children, use Dry Shampoo. Key players include Henkel and iMakr. Challenges include regulatory frameworks, reimbursement scenarios, and unmet consumer needs. Recent innovations include anti-dandruff shampoo, waterless brands, and natural formulas. Start-ups focus on vertical specialists, digital beauty bloggers, and sustainable development. The fashion industry's rapid pace and long work hours fuel demand for Dry Shampoo. Technological advancements, such as virtual and augmented reality, are transforming the market. Brands like Klorane and Batiste dominate the market, with oil absorption, scalp care, and waterless properties being crucial factors. The market faces competition from other hair styling products and cosmetics. Working women's lifestyles and polluted cities contribute to hair damage, increasing demand. Natural dry shampoo and water shortages are driving the trend towards waterless products. Export rates for Ayurvedic products in the international market are high. Strategic expansions, advertisement, and branding are essential for market success.

The global dry shampoo market growth may be impacted due to rising consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of certain chemicals and preservatives in cosmetics. These chemicals, such as formaldehyde, synthetic fragrance, and sodium lauryl sulfate, are commonly found in dry shampoo products. Consumers are increasingly seeking reliable information about the ingredients used in hair care products, leading to concerns over potential allergies and changes in hair texture. This heightened awareness, primarily spread through digital media, is expected to negatively influence the market expansion during the forecast period.

1.1 Regular dry shampoo- Dry shampoos are a popular and convenient solution for individuals with busy lifestyles, providing instant results and ease of use. These products absorb excess oil from the scalp, enhancing hair volume and leaving it refreshed. Regular dry shampoos contain chemical ingredients, and their frequent use may impact scalp health. Manufacturers must adhere to strict regulations regarding product labeling, packaging, and ingredient safety. The affordability of regular dry shampoos compared to organic options will drive segment growth. In April 2023, Kao Corporation launched Space Shampoo Sheet, a successful new product offering cleaning, comfort, and ease of use. Devacurl's Dry No-Poo also debuted in June 2023, catering to the growing demand for instant hair styling and refreshing. Natura's Nourishing Dry Hair Shampoo - Lumina is an example of specialized dry shampoos, preventing hair breakage and strengthening layers. The benefits and applications of regular dry shampoos will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Dry Shampoo market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for convenient and effective hair care solutions. Two primary types of dry shampoos are available in the market: Spray Polyurethane Foam and Powder. These products offer benefits such as oil absorption, volume enhancement, and freshening up between washes. Anti-dandruff, color protection, hair loss protection, and daily care are some of the functionalities that have expanded the market's reach to various consumer segments, including Men, Women, and Children. The Fashion Industry's influence, coupled with rapid product innovation, has led to the development of multi-function dry shampoos catering to diverse consumer needs. The market's expansion is not limited to Cosmetic Products alone, as it is increasingly penetrating the Hair Styling Products segment. Working Women, in particular, have shown a strong preference for these waterless products due to their busy schedules and the convenience they offer. Technology's role in the Dry Shampoo market is evident in the rise of Natural dry shampoos, which cater to consumers seeking eco-friendly alternatives. Additionally, water shortages have fueled the demand for waterless products, further boosting the market's growth. The emergence of Vertical specialists and Digital beauty bloggers has led to increased competition and innovation, with some companies exploring the use of technology like Virtual Reality to enhance the consumer experience. Hair damage and consumer preferences continue to drive the market, with an increasing focus on addressing hair concerns and offering customized solutions. The market's future looks promising, with opportunities in untapped regions and expanding product offerings.

Market Research Overview

The Dry Shampoo market is a rapidly growing segment in the Hair Styling Products industry, catering to the needs of men, women, and children. Dry Shampoo comes in two main forms: Spray Polyurethane Foam and Powder. It offers various benefits such as anti-dandruff, color protection, hair loss protection, daily care, and multi-functionality. The fashion industry's influence and rapid product innovation have led to the popularity of Dry Shampoo, especially among working women and those with long hours or living in polluted cities. The market is witnessing significant growth due to unmet consumer needs, recent innovations, and the rise of start-ups. Henkel and iMakr are key players in the market, but there are numerous other brands like Pure Derm, Klorane, Batiste, and more. The regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario are essential factors influencing the market's growth. The market is segmented by distribution channels, including store-based and non-store-based. Technology trends like Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are influencing consumer behavior and branding strategies. Natural dry shampoo, waterless brands, and anti-dandruff shampoo are popular trends. The market is expected to grow further due to sustainable development, consumer needs, and strategic expansions. The Dry Shampoo market is influenced by factors like oil, scalp, water, lifestyles, work hours, polluted cities, hair damage, and consumer preferences for natural ingredients, silicone-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free formulas. The market's export rate and international market are also significant factors. Ayurvedic products and herbal and Ayurveda formulations are gaining popularity. The market's future looks promising with the increasing focus on moisture balance, anti-hair fall shampoo, and strategic branding and advertisement efforts.

