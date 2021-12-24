Dry Shampoo Market to Record 13.97% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Kao Corp - One of the Leading Companies offers Dry Shampoo through its brand Essential| Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others.

10+ – Including Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (regular dry shampoo and natural and organic dry shampoo) & Distribution channel (offline and online)

(regular dry shampoo and natural and organic dry shampoo) & (offline and online) Geography: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase - Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Dry Shampoo Market is expected to increase by USD 1.21 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 11.48%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for dry shampoo in North America.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The Dry Shampoo Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

For Instance, Kao Corp - one of the leading companies offers dry shampoo through its brand Essential.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings - Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Dry Shampoo Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for dry shampoo in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. Dry shampoo products have gained the attention of consumers due to their instant results and other benefits. This will facilitate the dry shampoo market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Dry Shampoo Market Driver:

Product Innovation Leading to Product Premiumization:

The key factor driving growth in the dry shampoo market is product innovation leading to product premiumization. Dry shampoos are an emerging product innovation that eliminates the use of water and are available for all hair types in the market. The use of regular shampoo to wash hair daily can cause damage as the natural oils are stripped from the hair cuticles. Vendors are focusing on launching dry shampoos with multifunctional benefits as value additions to meet consumer needs. The addition of extra benefits to the product leads to product premiumization.

Dry Shampoo Market Trend:

Growing Adoption of Personalized Home Salon Services:

The growing adoption of personalized home salon services is another factor supporting the dry shampoo market share growth. Personalized home salon service is an emerging trend in developed regions such as North America and Europe. Over the last decade, the number of players that offer mobile app-based home salon services has proliferated in the market. Using these mobile apps, customers can avail salon services at home. Such service providers prefer to offer hair treatment solutions with minimal usage of water and use products such as dry shampoos.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Report-

Hair Care Market -The haircare market has the potential to grow by USD 26.56 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%. Download a free sample now!



Geranium Oil Market in India -The geranium oil market share in India is expected to increase by USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61%. Download a free sample now!

Dry Shampoo Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio