Drybar Debuts New Lookbook

H&M provided the wardrobe and styling for all of the clothing and accessories featured in the Lookbook while Alli Webb, Founder of Drybar, and the Drybar team led the creative direction of the hair styling on the models and Lookbook aesthetic. The format of the Lookbook reflects a new elevated design with four distinct covers.

"I am so proud of our new Drybar lookbook and H&M has been a wonderful partner. I couldn't think of a better way to kick off our 10th anniversary than with a new lookbook that celebrates our classic Drybar hairstyles on beautiful women of all ages and ethnicities. It was really important to me that we showcase the versatility of our clientele and how the brand has evolved over the past 10 years. It's going to be an incredible year for Drybar and I can't wait for the next 10," said Alli Webb, Founder of Drybar.

Clients can view the new Drybar Lookbook in all 141 Drybar locations in the United States and Canada, along with an exclusive Behind The Scenes video of the making of the Lookbook playing on Drybar's TVs. Styles from the Lookbook are also featured on Drybar.com and both Drybar and H&M are highlighting the new Lookbook across their digital programming.

"With this new lookbook, we are truly customer-centric, reflecting the women we serve across our markets," said Sarah Hoffmann, Drybar Chief Marketing Officer. "H&M was the ideal partner for us as their brand values, coupled with their fresh and timeless clothing and accessories are a great fit for Drybar and are a favorite of our customers and stylists."

"We are excited to be part of Drybar's new Lookbook and 10 Year celebration, and extend the collaboration into a deep partnership of our two brands to reach and connect across our community of customers and influencers. It really is the perfect fit for us," said Mario Moreno, H&M USA Head of Marketing.

As part of the partnership, Drybar has teamed up with H&M on their loyalty program, providing exclusive offers and sweepstakes, dry styling pop-ups in select H&M locations and Drybar product giveaways for members. Drybar will also be launching a digital campaign featuring festival inspired hair styles and H&M hair accessories, just in time for spring and festival season. Drybar will be H&M's hair partner for its key H&M League influencer events.

For more information about the Drybar Lookbook, we invite you to visit us at a Drybar or www.Drybar.com.

About Drybar: Named one of the top "100 Brilliant Ideas of 2010" by Entrepreneur Magazine and New York Magazine's Boom Brands of 2013, Drybar is based on the simple concept of focusing on one thing and being the best at it: Blowouts. The idea was a natural one for curly haired founder Alli Webb, a longtime professional stylist, who constantly found herself overpaying for blowouts at traditional salons. In addition to 140+ locations throughout the US and Canada, our growing product line (created specifically for the perfect blowout) is sold at Drybar shops, as well as Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, Macy's and select Bloomingdale's.

