Dryden Ribbon Cutting and Tolling of the Bell Open a New Chapter for FHU

HENDERSON, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed-Hardeman University began its 157th academic year by honoring its past and looking to its future. As students returned to classes Wednesday, Aug. 19, university and community representatives, guests and members of the Dryden family gathered beneath the new porte-cochère of David Thomas Dryden Auditorium for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of a two-year renovation project.

Members of the Dryden family are joined by Freed-Hardeman University and community representatives to celebrate the reopening of the David Thomas Dryden Auditorium. Bellmasters Jay, Hilde, Axl and Lorelai Dryden ring in FHU's 157th academic year during the annual Tolling of the Bell ceremony.

"Today we celebrate the renovation and reopening of a place that has truly been at the heart of this university for nearly five decades," FHU President Keith Harris said. "This historic renovation has renewed this auditorium while preserving the traditions that make it so meaningful. The improvements are about much more than new seats and modern technology. They ensure that this auditorium will continue serving our students and our community for generations to come."

The newly named David Thomas Dryden Auditorium honors a man whose legacy of faith, work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit positively impacted generations of his family. During the ceremony, David Thomas Dryden's grandson, Jimmy Dryden, shared stories about his grandfather, including how he taught himself to read using the Bible and became a model of faith for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

David Thomas Dryden's great-grandson Jay Dryden, who serves on the FHU Board of Trustees, said his great-grandfather's influence helped shape the family's enduring connections to the church, Christian education and Freed-Hardeman.

"We are all a product of those generations of people who have come before us," Jay Dryden said. "Today, we just want to honor one of those generations."

The renovated auditorium features updated seating, flooring, paint, sound and audiovisual systems, and other improvements while preserving the character associated with the historic campus landmark. Most recent upgrades include an elevator and an exterior porte-cochère designed to improve accessibility and provide a covered arrival and departure area.

Later that morning, hundreds of students gathered inside the auditorium for FHU's annual Tolling of the Bell, a 26-year tradition marking the beginning of a new academic year and symbolizing new opportunities for students.

President Harris welcomed new and returning students to campus and reminded them of their role in the university's mission.

"We are so glad you're a part of the Freed-Hardeman family," Harris said. "You are the reason that we do what we do. This campus is different when you are here. You bring energy to the campus, you bring purpose and, most importantly, you give us the opportunity to fulfill our mission of helping our students develop their God-given talents for His glory."

Jay Dryden, a 2001 FHU alumnus and co-founder of Vector Wealth Strategies in Huntsville, Alabama, has long supported FHU students interested in financial advising through mentorship and internships, with two former interns even going on to join his team. He, his wife, Hilde, and their children, Axl and Lorelai, served as Bellmasters for this year's ceremony. The family jointly rang the historic bell 15 times, once for each decade of higher education in Henderson.

In his address to students, Jay Dryden offered guidance for making the coming year meaningful and transformative. His advice included working hard, being comfortable with being wrong, creating more than consuming, being present and listening to the Spirit.

"You won't do any of these things perfectly, and neither will we," Dryden said. "But practice them, make them into habits, and see who God shapes you into along the way."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University