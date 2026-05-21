Dryer Vent Superheroes Reports 41 Percent Growth, Expands to 78 Units Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dryer Vent Superheroes, the rapidly growing home services franchise specializing in dryer vent cleaning and repair, has expanded from 32 to 78 units nationwide while reporting a 41 percent increase in same store sales.

Since launching in late 2022, the brand has gained momentum through strong consumer demand, a recurring service model, and streamlined operations. With an estimated 95 million dryers in the United States and fewer than 5 percent receiving regular professional service, the company sees significant opportunity for continued growth.

"Our growth is a direct reflection of our franchise owners and the simplicity of the business model," said Alex Gilleland, Brand Manager of Dryer Vent Superheroes. "Going from 32 to 78 units while delivering a 41 percent increase in same store sales demonstrates both the demand for these services and the strength of our system."

The franchise has also earned recognition on Franchise Business Review's Top 200 franchise brands for franchisee satisfaction and is gaining attention as a leading low investment service franchise opportunity.

Dryer Vent Superheroes focuses on essential home maintenance services tied to fire prevention, energy efficiency, and home safety. Its operational model is designed to minimize overhead while providing franchisees with centralized marketing support and proven systems.

The company continues expanding into new markets and is actively seeking franchise partners interested in the growing home services industry.

"With such a small percentage of dryers being professionally serviced today, the runway ahead is significant," Gilleland added.

For more information about Dryer Vent Superheroes franchise opportunities, visit www.dryerventheroesfranchise.com.

About Dryer Vent Superheroes

Dryer Vent Superheroes is a home services franchise specializing in dryer vent cleaning, repair, and safety solutions. Based in Franklin, the company is part of Home Run Franchises.

SOURCE Dryer Vent Superheroes