Dryer Vent Wizard Awards Top Franchisees

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dryer Vent Wizard, North America's leading dryer maintenance and repair franchise, honored outstanding achievement across its franchise system. The company recognized four franchisees for their contributions to the continued success and growth of the company.

Jeff and Lori Knudtzon , owners of Dryer Vent Wizard of Northern Nevada , took home the Franchise of the Year Award. This award acknowledges the franchise business with top sales who fully participates in the network and also makes consistent contributions over the long term. Jeff and Lori truly exemplify Dryer Vent Wizard's ideals.

Kirk Williams, owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of Greater Pittsburgh, was awarded with the Rookie of the Year Award. This award is granted to those who excel in performance, sales, customer service, workmanship and marketing during their first year of operation.

John Ryley and Jamie Krohmer, owners of Dryer Vent Wizard of Suffolk County, were recognized with the System Builder Award. They received this award because they have gone above and beyond to contribute to the Dryer Vent Wizard System.

Katie Allen, wife of Dryer Vent Wizard of Middle Tennessee owner, Jeff Allen, was recognized with the Shining Star Award. This is awarded to a franchisee or employee that is an inspiration to everyone in the Dryer Vent Wizard network. Katie donated a kidney to a friend and is now helping other people who wish to do the same.

"We are so grateful to all of our franchisees for their consistent ability to go above and beyond as well as provide our customers with exceptional service every time," said Jason Kapica, President of Dryer Vent Wizard. "We believe each of our franchisees is noteworthy, so choosing whom to award is no easy task. These four recipients have done an outstanding job at producing great work and getting involved both in our company and in the community."

With nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S., Dryer Vent Wizard owners and their employees are committed to protecting the homes and families in their communities as the only international franchise company specializing in dryer vent maintenance and repair of residential and commercial clients. Dryer Vent Wizard technicians arrive at homes equipped with state-of-the-art dryer vent cleaning tools to complete all dryer vent services and get the appliance up to code.

To further the company's goal of reducing dryer fires across North America, Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association. The company is also a partner of the Children's Burn Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing medical and psychological care for child burn survivors.

About Dryer Vent Wizard

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., Dryer Vent Wizard is a North American franchise that specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning and maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. The company was founded in 2004 and currently operates 95 locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving over 9,000 communities. Dryer Vent Wizard is a home-based, owner operated franchise opportunity that provides the right candidate the ability to start small and scale the business up to their ideal size. Their in-depth training provides the franchisees with the necessary education and skills to work with customers, provide outstanding service and grow their business investment. For more information about becoming a franchisee with Dryer Vent Wizard, visit DVWFranchise.com.

