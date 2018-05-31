Dryer Vent Wizard Awards Top Franchisees at National Meeting

Harold Bert , Owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of Kansas City , took home the Franchisee of the Year Award. The honor acknowledges the franchisee with top sales who fully participates in the network and also makes consistent contributions over the longer term. Bert exemplifies Dryer Vent Wizard's ideals and had an outstanding growth and performance record in 2017.

"We are thrilled to present our outstanding franchisees and employees with recognition they've certainly earned over the past year," said Jason Kapica, President of Dryer Vent Wizard. "All of our franchisees and employees are so dedicated and it's always difficult to select standouts. To us, these four have not only achieved great success but have proven to be role models in their communities and within the Dryer Vent Wizard organization."

With nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S., Dryer Vent Wizard owners and their employees are committed to protecting the homes and families in their communities as the only international franchise company specializing in dryer vent maintenance and repair of residential and commercial clients. Dryer Vent Wizard technicians arrive at homes equipped with state-of-the-art dryer vent cleaning tools to complete all dryer vent services and get the appliance up to code.

To further the company's goal of reducing dryer fires across North America, Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association. The company is also a partner of the Children's Burn Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing medical and psychological care for child burn survivors.

For more information about Dryer Vent Wizard, visit www.dryerventwizard.com.

About Dryer Vent Wizard

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., Dryer Vent Wizard is a North American franchise that specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning and maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. The company was founded in 2004 and currently operates 92 locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving over 9,000 communities. Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). For more information about Dryer Vent Wizard and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.dryerventwizard.com

