Dryland Cotton Growers Celebrate High-End Harvests

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- High-end harvests do not happen overnight – dryland growers know this best. To celebrate season-long success, the elite FiberMax® Maximizer Club™ recently honored 104 members, including 75 new growers. To qualify, growers produced half-ton and higher yields with FiberMax varieties on dryland acres in 2017.

The Maximizer Club recognizes growers who take on the challenge of dryland production. Delivering high yields in this environment demands a special artistry.

Farwell, Texas, growers Darren and Lorre Haseloff have a new tool in their crop management barn: a Polaris that’s perfect for scouting FiberMax cotton on dryland fields. Gathering to celebrate their win at the FiberMax Maximizer Club event in Lubbock recently are: FiberMax Agronomist Tim Culpepper, Sales Representative Casey Hoelting, growers Darren and Lorrie Haseloff and Bayer Vice-President for U.S. Cotton Operations Monty Christian.

"Growers combine their skill with high-quality FiberMax varieties to achieve exceptional yields," says Kerry Grossweiler, Southern campaign manager for FiberMax cotton. "It's a challenge to deliver quality and yield on any land, especially dryland. This club exists to honor growers' hard work and commitment despite farming in tough conditions."

Charles and Janet Braden of Garden City, Texas recorded the highest yield among the 2017 FiberMax Club qualifiers with 1,795 pounds per acre.

of recorded the highest yield among the 2017 FiberMax Club qualifiers with 1,795 pounds per acre. Tate and Jennifer Greer and Bart and Shawnda Greer of Abernathy, Texas , came in with the highest loan value, garnering $0.5484 .

and of , came in with the highest loan value, garnering . Rann and Kerri Williams of Altus, Oklahoma , qualified the most acres for the club. They harvested at least a half-ton of dryland cotton yields averaging 624.44 acres.

Farwell, Texas, Grower Wins Polaris Ranger

Darren and Lorre Haseloff of Farwell, Texas, won the sweepstakes drawing for a Polaris Ranger XP 1000 EPS.

Please visit www.FiberMax.com/Maximizer for additional information on the FiberMax Maximizer Club.

For more information on how FiberMax cotton seed offers the right variety for the right field, contact your regional agronomist, talk to your local FiberMax representative, visit www.FiberMax.com, or call 1-866-99-BAYER (1-866-992-2937).

Bayer is committed to bringing new technology and solutions for agriculture and non-agricultural uses. For questions concerning the availability and use of products, contact a local Bayer representative, or visit Crop Science, a division of Bayer, online at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Visit the Bayer Connect - Social Hub for social media, recent news, blog posts, videos and more from Crop Science, a division of Bayer.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of EUR 35.0 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.5 billion. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Contact :

Bayer Media Hotline, 1-862-404-5118, or

Linda Arnold Whaley

Crop Science, a division of Bayer

Tel: (919) 549-2836

Email: Linda.arnoldwhaley@bayer.com

Pam Caraway

Rhea + Kaiser

Tel: (850) 758-8700

Email: pcaraway@rkconnect.com

Find more information at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

© 2018 Bayer CropScience LP, 2 T.W. Alexander Drive, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709. Always read and follow label instructions. Bayer (reg'd), the Bayer Cross (reg'd), Fibermax® and Maximizer Club™ are trademarks of Bayer. For additional product information, call toll-free 1-866-99-BAYER (1-866-992-2937) or visit our website at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

SE0318FIBMAXB069S00R0

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dryland-cotton-growers-celebrate-high-end-harvests-300633632.html

SOURCE Bayer

Related Links

http://www.bayer.us

