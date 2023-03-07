Drywall Texture Market size in North America to grow by USD 59.85 Million at an Accelerating CAGR of 4.06% from 2022 to 2027 - Historic Market Size Recorded at USD 225.30 Million between 2017 and 2021 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drywall texture market in North America is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 59.85 million. The increase in the number of infrastructure and construction activities, the growing prevalence of e-commerce, free pickup facility, delivery opportunities provided by the key competitors, and multiple benefits of the drywall texture are projected as the prominent factors leading to the drywall texture market share growth in North America. For more such market analysis updates, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) request for the sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Drywall Texture Market in North America 2023-2027

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio's analysis, there are various market segments classified including regular, moisture resistant, fire resistant, and others in the drywall texture market in North America.

The regular segment is projected to record the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 103.30 million in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021. Technavio also suggests the increasing rate of commercial and residential construction and the growing popularity and usage of products used to enhance the aesthetics of interior walls are projected to boost the growth of the regular segment of the drywall texture market in North America during the forecast period.

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), request for the sample report.

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

Significant growth in the number of activities related to infrastructure and construction is notably driving the drywall texture market growth in North America.

Technavio also suggests, a growing emphasis on organized retailing will emerge as a primary market trend for the drywall texture market growth in North America during the forecast period.

As an emerging market challenge, variations in the prices of raw materials may impede market growth as per Technavio's report. - avail the Technavio's subscription.

Key Market Vendors

Technavio also includes a detailed analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers key information on the vendors, such as:

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Hamilton Drywall Products

All American Painting Plus Inc.





Eagle Materials Inc.

Artistic Drywall Textures Inc.

BlueScope Steel Ltd.

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA





Everything Drywall LLC

Graco Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report.

Key Data Covered in this Drywall Texture Market in North America Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027 Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the drywall texture market in North America during 2023-2027

during 2023-2027 Market size analysis of the drywall texture market size in North America and its association with the parent market

and its association with the parent market Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

Related Reports

The interior design services market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 34029.03 million .

is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size that will grow by . The home decor market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 289.49 billion .

Drywall Texture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 59.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, and North America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., All American Painting Plus Inc., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Artistic Drywall Textures Inc., BlueScope Steel Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eagle Materials Inc., Everything Drywall LLC, Graco Inc., Hamilton Drywall Products, Knauf Digital GmbH, LS Drywall Inc., Muddy Boys Inc., Murco Wall Products, National Gypsum Co., Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Voss Textures LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Drywall texture market in North America 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Drywall texture market in North America 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Drywall texture market in North America 2022 - 2027

2022 - 2027 Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size (value) – Data Table on Drywall texture market in North America 2022 - 2027 ($ million)

2022 - 2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size (volume) – Data Table on Drywall texture market in North America 2022 - 2027 ($ million)

5.2 Drywall texture market in North America by Segment – Historic Analysis 2022 - 2027

by Segment – Historic Analysis 2022 - 2027 Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size (value) - Data Table on Drywall texture market in North America Segment 2022 - 2027 ($ million)

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

6.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Regular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Regular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Regular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Regular - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Regular - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Moisture resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Moisture resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Moisture resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Moisture resistant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Moisture resistant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Fire resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Fire resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fire resistant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Fire resistant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Fire resistant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 54: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 56: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Comparison by Application

8.3 Spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Spray - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Spray - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Texture roller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Texture roller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Texture roller - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Texture roller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Texture roller - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 85: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 94: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 96: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Segment focus

13.4 Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Exhibit 98: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Advanced Energy Industries Inc. - Segment focus

13.5 All American Painting Plus Inc.

Exhibit 102: All American Painting Plus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: All American Painting Plus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: All American Painting Plus Inc. - Key offerings

13.6 Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Exhibit 105: Armstrong World Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Armstrong World Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Armstrong World Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Armstrong World Industries Inc. - Segment focus

13.7 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 109: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 110: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

13.8 Eagle Materials Inc.

Exhibit 113: Eagle Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Eagle Materials Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Eagle Materials Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Eagle Materials Inc. - Segment focus

13.9 Hamilton Drywall Products

Exhibit 117: Hamilton Drywall Products - Overview



Exhibit 118: Hamilton Drywall Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Hamilton Drywall Products - Key offerings

13.10 Knauf Digital GmbH

Exhibit 120: Knauf Digital GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: Knauf Digital GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Knauf Digital GmbH - Key offerings

13.11 LS Drywall Inc.

Exhibit 123: LS Drywall Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: LS Drywall Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: LS Drywall Inc. - Key offerings

13.12 Muddy Boys Inc.

Exhibit 126: Muddy Boys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Muddy Boys Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Muddy Boys Inc. - Key offerings

13.13 Murco Wall Products

Exhibit 129: Murco Wall Products - Overview



Exhibit 130: Murco Wall Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Murco Wall Products - Key offerings

13.14 National Gypsum Co.

Exhibit 132: National Gypsum Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: National Gypsum Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: National Gypsum Co. - Key offerings

13.15 Pacific Coast Building Products Inc.

Exhibit 135: Pacific Coast Building Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Pacific Coast Building Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Pacific Coast Building Products Inc. - Key offerings

13.16 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 138: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

13.17 The Sherwin Williams Co.

Exhibit 142: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 143: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 145: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 147: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 148: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 149: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 150: Research methodology



Exhibit 151: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 152: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 153: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio