D&S Aviation Inc. Provides Hurricane Dorian Relief Mission to Abaco Island

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D&S Aviation Inc., is proud to provide a Hurricane Dorian Relief Mission for the Abaco Island supported by our entire network, partners and teams, as we are currently in full operation to assist NW Bahamas, specifically Abaco Island and Freeport.

D&S Aviation will provide the resources to have a DC3 Aircraft Departing from Opa Locka airport into the Abaco Island on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with up to 7000 pounds of capacity to transfer aid collected from our disaster relief campaign.

We are currently accepting donations in our GoFundMe page to raise $25,000.00 to provide 4 additional flights to support a total of 28,000 pounds of aid into the island.

We are also accepting volunteers in our drop off location located 4360 NW 145 Street, Opa Locka FL, 33054 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 between 9am – 5pm.

D&S Aviation is a Private Aviation charter company with over 20 years in the private charter industry. Our goal is to provide a world-class service for our clients. From tailoring charters that meet your individual requirements and safety, to comfortable and luxurious solutions to your travel needs with the utmost level of professionalism and quality. Our promise is to always try harder for our clients.

Contact Name: Antonio Caballero

Phone: 305 528 9549

Email: press@globalgrid.agency

Website: www.dandsaviation.com

SOURCE D&S Aviation Inc.

