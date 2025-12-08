DSD Business Systems Acquires Acumatica Client Base of Chortek, LLC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DSD Business Systems, an Acumatica President's Club Award winner and 10+ year value-added reseller (VAR) partner, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Chortek LLP's Acumatica client base, strengthening its market presence and ensuring continued client success.

The acquisition, completed on November 1, 2025, marks another milestone in DSD's mission to provide long-term value and innovation for Acumatica users. Chortek will continue operating as a full-service professional services and CPA firm, serving their clients in all other capacities including accounting, assurance, tax planning and compliance, managed IT services, and business advisory.

A Seamless Transition for Clients

The acquisition of Chortek's Acumatica practice will enable DSD to offer expanded services and support to a trusted group of Acumatica users.

Scott Henkel, Managing Partner of Chortek shared: "Chortek wanted to ensure our Acumatica clients would continue receiving the best service and expertise possible as we focus on our core accounting, tax, managed IT, and business advisory services. DSD was the natural choice—not only because of their deep technical knowledge and strong development capabilities, but because of their cutting edge service offerings and award-winning partnership with Acumatica. Their proven track record and decade-long reputation in the Acumatica ecosystem made this decision easy."



With the acquisition complete, DSD will provide enhanced support services and help clients optimize their Acumatica environments, uncovering new opportunities for growth and efficiency.

Continued Commitment to Client Success

By acquiring Chortek's Acumatica base, DSD continues its decade-long commitment to the Acumatica ecosystem, guiding clients through every stage of their ERP journey. As a Gold Partner and President's Club Award winner, DSD has consistently demonstrated innovation, excellence, and dedication to client success. This acquisition aligns with DSD's goal of helping organizations optimize systems and prepare for future growth.

"We are honored to welcome Chortek's Acumatica clients to the DSD family," said Kayley Bell, CEO of DSD Business Systems. "Our commitment goes beyond simply supporting their current ERP needs —we're invested in their entire Acumatica journey, delivering the hands-on support, custom solutions, and strategic guidance they need to maximize their investment and thrive in a rapidly changing landscape."

About Chortek

Chortek LLP is a leading professional services and CPA firm based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, serving businesses since 1947. With deep industry expertise, Chortek delivers comprehensive accounting and assurance, tax compliance, managed IT services to closely-held businesses across manufacturing, distribution, transportation, real estate, food & beverage, and professional service industries.

About DSD Business Systems

Celebrating over 40 years of award-winning service, DSD Business Systems delivers innovative ERP, CRM, and HCM solutions for small and medium businesses across North America. Since 2015, DSD has demonstrated exceptional commitment to the Acumatica ecosystem and client success with expert consulting and development teams that help organizations streamline operations, boost efficiency, and drive growth with the latest technology.

