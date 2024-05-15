DSD Business Systems Acquires Esteemed Sage and Acumatica VAR, Emerald TC

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSD Business Systems, an award-winning business technology firm celebrating 40 years of service, support and development, is delighted to announce its acquisition of Emerald TC, a top Sage and Acumatica VAR known for its exceptional service and ERP expertise. This acquisition marks a significant milestone, merging two companies renowned for their dedication to enhancing client experiences and services in the industry.

DSD Business Systems Acquires Emerald TC

Emerald TC has built a stellar reputation over the past 20 years as a trusted business advisor, delivering customized Sage and Acumatica Cloud ERP solutions to help businesses optimize their operations. The integration of Emerald TC with DSD Business Systems will result in continued excellence in driving business transformation through innovation.

Cherry Williamson, co-founder of Emerald TC, shares her enthusiasm: "This merger with DSD Business Systems opens up a fantastic array of opportunities for our clients and our team. As we join forces, I am thrilled about the enhanced service and broader range of solutions we can now offer. Our commitment to exceptional client service will continue, and I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for us in this dynamic new environment."

Kayley Bell, CEO of DSD Business Systems, warmly welcomed Emerald TC's clients and employees: "We are delighted to welcome Emerald TC into the DSD family. This acquisition is a step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to solve SME business needs. Emerald TC's expertise in Sage and Acumatica perfectly complements our goals and capabilities, ensuring that all clients will continue to receive top-tier service and support."

This merger is designed to leverage the strengths of both companies to provide a comprehensive suite of ERP solutions that address the needs of businesses looking for scalability and efficiency in their operations. Clients of Emerald TC can expect a seamless transition with continued access to their trusted advisors and enhanced support from DSD's extensive network of solution experts.

About Emerald TC:

Emerald TC was an esteemed provider of customized ERP solutions and a respected Sage and Acumatica VAR. With over two decades of experience, Emerald TC has been committed to delivering tailored, effective ERP systems that enhance business efficiency and productivity with both Acumatica Cloud ERP as well as Sage 100, Sage 500, Sage CRM, Sage X3, Sage HRMS and other technology products.

About DSD Business Systems:

Celebrating 40 years of award-winning technology consulting and development, DSD Business Systems specializes in innovative business management software solutions for small and medium enterprises in North America. With a robust product suite that includes leading ERP, CRM & HCM solutions paired with innovative consulting and development, DSD helps organizations in every industry streamline operations, improve efficiency, and achieve significant growth with the latest technology.

For additional information, please contact:

Kimberly Tucker

Director, Marketing

DSD Business Systems

800-627-9032

[email protected]

