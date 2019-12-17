DSF Group Wins Real Estate Fund Intelligence (REFI) Value-Added Fund Manager of the Year Award

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Fund Intelligence (REFI) has recognized the DSF Group as the Value-Added Fund Manager of the Year at its 2019 annual awards gala held at The Metropolitan Club in New York.

"DSF's strategy is to acquire underperforming, well located properties that we reposition and upgrade to our well-regarded Halstead brand. This strategy has provided consistent cash flow and strong risk adjusted returns for our limited partners." stated Josh Solomon, President of the DSF Group.

The REFI US Awards reward real estate private equity funds and service providers for outstanding performance and overall excellence. Through a rigorous two-stage judging process, the winners are selected using both widely used performance metrics as well as qualitative factors.

https://refiusawards.awardstage.com/#Winners

About The DSF Group

With over $3.0 billion invested in real estate since 2000, offices in Boston and Washington D.C. and decades of deep-seated experience, The DSF Group strives to create unique, award-winning properties. We acquire well located multi-family properties near transportation hubs and then reposition the properties through the implementation of well thought out renovations, amenities and technology. From development and renovations through construction and asset management, financing and design, we are hands-on operators. The steady involvement of our principals drives the results of every project we invest in. For more information please visit us at www.thedsfgroup.com.

Contact:

Gail Stabile

The DSF GROUP

781-250-5940

gstabile@dsfadvisors.com

SOURCE The DSF Group

