DSFederal and Taiwan AI Labs to Showcase AI-Driven Health and Security Innovations at AI Expo

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSFederal, Inc., and its strategic alliance partner, Taiwan AI Labs, are excited to announce their participation in the upcoming AI Expo for National Competitiveness scheduled to take place on May 7-8 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

DSFederal is a Woman-owned small business that leverages data science and digital services to make the world a healthier and safer place. Taiwan AI Labs is the first OpenAI research institute in all of Asia that creates advanced AI solutions at scale to address national health and security challenges. This partnership is poised to bring innovative AI solutions to the U.S. public sector market.

Clement Chen, CEO of DSFederal, and Ethan Tu, CEO of Taiwan AI Labs, together with a team of experts will be present to discuss how government customers can use AI to improve operational efficiency and mission delivery in a safe, trustworthy, right respecting, and privacy preserving way. Tu will also be speaking on a panel in Room 201 on May 7, 10:30am -12:00pm regarding the topic "Frontlines of The Information Wars: How Experts Are Using AI to Counter PRC and Russian Disinformation."

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase real and practical applications of AI at the Expo," said Chen. "The public sector has a unique set of responsibilities that are sweeping in both nature and impact on its citizens. DSFederal is committed to empowering our government clients in their AI journeys in a trustworthy and responsible way."

"We believe Taiwan AI Labs' research initiatives on trustworthy, human-centered technology and our transparent, verifiable, and auditable AI approach will be impactful in improving the health and security for the U.S and other democratic societies around the world," said Tu.

Visitors to DSFederal and Taiwan AI Lab's booth (#332) can look forward to demos of a powerful AI-enabled federated learning and validation platform, and FedGPT, an integrated AI solution for healthcare. There will also be a demonstration of Infodemic, an AI-powered cognitive security platform which can detect the perpetration of modern information warfare, track the spread of disinformation, and reveal targets, tactics, and strategies being employed by adversaries that can impact national security.

Since 2007, DSFederal has been instrumental in supporting federal agencies achieve mission success by harnessing actionable insights from applied information. The company is steadfast in its commitment to delivering the "DS Difference" – a commitment rooted in creating value through data science, data services, and digital solutions to assure delivery success.

DSFederal provides transformative technical solutions and strategic support for the Federal Government and for HHS. Our highly specialized data science team, deep public health expertise combined with a broad technology skillset and partnerships with innovative organizations in the private sector help us to connect the dots between data and people, delivering impactful insights with real-life applications.

Our firm is ISO 9001, 20001, 27001 certified and CMMI Level 3 for service and development, proving our commitment to consistently high-quality standards and ensuring customer satisfaction. Our highly experienced professionals partner with 50+ federal clients across more than 80 projects. Our people are united by one mission – to improve human life through transformative solutions.

