DSG and WNBA Announce Exclusive Girls' Apparel Collection

The line supports the goal of DICK'S Sporting Goods and the WNBA's multiyear partnership to promote women's sports and youth participation

PITTSBURGH and NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DSG, a DICK'S Sporting Goods' (NYSE: DKS) exclusive brand that provides performance clothing and gear for the entire family, and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced the launch of their girls' apparel collection, marking the first-ever collaboration between the two brands.

DSG x WNBA Girls' Apparel Collection

As the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of the WNBA, DICK'S Sporting Goods is continuing its commitment to promote women's sports, encourage youth participation, and increase visibility of the league, its teams, and players through this apparel collection. While DICK'S currently carries an assortment of authentic WNBA sports apparel and equipment, this is the first-time young girls will be able to enjoy an official WNBA lifestyle collection made just for them. To further build upon the commitment, DICK'S Sporting Goods will for the fourth year bring It's Her Shot to select communities nationwide to help empower young female athletes take their place on the court with confidence.

Now available for purchase in select DICK'S Sporting Goods stores across the nation and on dicks.com, the DSG collection includes girls' tank tops, t-shirts, shorts and a jacket. The unique apparel designs pay homage to the WNBA's iconic orange and the league's twelve teams' colors.

"When we entered into our partnership with the WNBA, our goal was to use our resources to drive change and bring more visibility to women and girls in sport," said Melissa Christian, VP, Divisional Merchandise Manager - Youth Apparel at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "This collection is inspired by whitespace we saw in youth girls' apparel and it provides young basketball fans with an opportunity to wear product that encourages them to show their love and fandom of the WNBA and express their passion for the game. The WNBA has been a phenomenal partner throughout this process, and we are excited to have this product available for young athletes at a time when women's sports, and basketball in particular, are on the rise."

"The WNBA is excited to partner with DICK'S Sporting Goods to bring this new collection of apparel to young girls," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "The creation of this collection illustrates the commitment that DICK'S has to supporting women's basketball and growing the sport for the next generation. With momentum for the WNBA at an all-time high, we're thrilled to bring this new set of apparel to our passionate fanbase."

Continuing their commitment to youth sports, the DSG x WNBA collection is a part of DSG's giveback program which contributes 1% of every sale to The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Program, benefitting under-resourced youth sports organizations nationwide. Since 2014, DICK'S and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation have helped over 2 million kids in the game and committed over $100 million to support young athletes with equipment, registration fees, league costs and playing fields through its Sports Matter program.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About the WNBA

The WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams and entering its 28th season in 2024, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content, and community and youth outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it. In 2020, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that has charted a new course for women's basketball – and women's sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league's partnership platform, the WNBA Changemakers Collective, with AT&T, the WNBA's Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and NIKE, Inc., and subsequent additions Google, U.S. Bank and CarMax. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing work regarding women's and maternal health and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

Media Contacts

DICK'S Sporting Goods: [email protected]

WNBA: Sam Tager: [email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods