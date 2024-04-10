DSG Breaks Ground on New Facility in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSG (Dakota Supply Group) celebrated a major milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on April 9, 2024. The event marks the start of construction on the new facility. The facility is set to open in 2025.

DSG has been a proud supplier to the Sheboygan market for nearly a century. This expanded location will offer a comprehensive range of products and solutions from top manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing, and HVAC industries.

The new 39,000-square-foot facility at 4212 High Tech Lane an outdoor yard. DSG has been a proud supplier to the Sheboygan market for nearly a century. This expanded location will offer a comprehensive range of products and solutions from top manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing, and HVAC industries.

Several esteemed guests attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Chairman Dan Hein, Town of Sheboygan; Mayor Ryan Sorenson, City of Sheboygan; Chairman Vernon Koch, Sheboygan County Board; Deidre Martinez, CEO of the Sheboygan Chamber of Commerce; Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu; Paul Weaver, Developer with Project 4 Services; and Chris Herzog, President of A.C.E. Building Services. Additionally, members of DSG's executive, regional, and branch leadership teams and ambassadors from the Sheboygan Chamber of Commerce were also present.

"We are delighted to announce our newest location in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. This investment signifies our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and convenience to our customers, employee owners, and the Sheboygan community. Just as we've done in other regions, our goal is to become a partner in Sheboygan's growth and success story, offering a comprehensive range of products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the local market," said Paul Kennedy, President & CEO. "This new facility is not just about bricks and mortar; it's about strengthening relationships and fostering prosperity for years to come."

As one of the most diverse independent wholesale distributors in the region, DSG supplies a broad range of products and solutions from leading manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation, waterworks, and onsite sewer and well industries. Since our founding in 1898, our growing employee owned business has been headquartered in the Midwest and proudly serves across America's heartland.

