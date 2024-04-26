DSG Celebrates its Grand Opening in Eau Claire, WI

News provided by

DSG - Dakota Supply Group

Apr 26, 2024, 06:00 ET

PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSG (Dakota Supply Group) recently announced the opening of its new location in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The official Grand Opening was celebrated on April 24, 2024, with special guests including David Minor, President and CEO, and Kaylynn Winegar of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, along with nearly 20 Chamber Ambassadors; Bill Johnson, Developer from Choice Commercial; Wisconsin State Senator Jeff Smith; and representatives of DSG's executive and regional leadership team.

Continue Reading
DSG Celebrates its Grand Opening in Eau Claire, WI on April 24, 2024
DSG Celebrates its Grand Opening in Eau Claire, WI on April 24, 2024

"As we step into Eau Claire, our newest location, we celebrate a significant milestone in our growth journey. Eau Claire is our 56th location across the Midwest, anchoring our presence in the heart of the Chippewa Valley. Our focus remains on delivering our expertise in electrical, plumbing, and HVAC solutions to this vibrant community," stated Paul Kennedy, President & CEO. "DSG's strength lies in our employee owners – with their commitment, we look forward to a bright future in Eau Claire and beyond."

As one of the most diverse independent wholesale distributors in the region, DSG supplies a broad range of products and solutions from leading manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation, waterworks, and onsite sewer and well industries. Since our founding in 1898, our growing employee owned business has been headquartered in the Midwest and proudly serves across America's heartland.

SOURCE DSG - Dakota Supply Group

Also from this source

DSG Breaks Ground on New Facility in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

DSG Breaks Ground on New Facility in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

DSG (Dakota Supply Group) celebrated a major milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on April 9,...
DSG Unveils Inspirational Rebranding: One Team. Building Futures.

DSG Unveils Inspirational Rebranding: One Team. Building Futures.

Dakota Supply Group (DSG), an employee owned, market leading distributor of innovative products and services with a rich 125-year history, is excited ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics