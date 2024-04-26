DSG Celebrates its Grand Opening in Eau Claire, WI

PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSG (Dakota Supply Group) recently announced the opening of its new location in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The official Grand Opening was celebrated on April 24, 2024, with special guests including David Minor, President and CEO, and Kaylynn Winegar of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, along with nearly 20 Chamber Ambassadors; Bill Johnson, Developer from Choice Commercial; Wisconsin State Senator Jeff Smith; and representatives of DSG's executive and regional leadership team.

"As we step into Eau Claire, our newest location, we celebrate a significant milestone in our growth journey. Eau Claire is our 56th location across the Midwest, anchoring our presence in the heart of the Chippewa Valley. Our focus remains on delivering our expertise in electrical, plumbing, and HVAC solutions to this vibrant community," stated Paul Kennedy, President & CEO. "DSG's strength lies in our employee owners – with their commitment, we look forward to a bright future in Eau Claire and beyond."

As one of the most diverse independent wholesale distributors in the region, DSG supplies a broad range of products and solutions from leading manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation, waterworks, and onsite sewer and well industries. Since our founding in 1898, our growing employee owned business has been headquartered in the Midwest and proudly serves across America's heartland.

