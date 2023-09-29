DSG Celebrates its Grand Opening in Livonia, Michigan

News provided by

DSG - Dakota Supply Group

29 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Supply Group (DSG) recently announced the grand opening of its location at 38995 Schoolcraft Road in Livonia, Michigan. The official Grand Opening was celebrated on September 26, 2023, and included the following guests: Livonia's Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan, City Treasurer Lynda Scheel, and Chamber of Commerce Vice President & COO Dawne Smith and GMK Construction Company, Greg Kenger.

Paul Kennedy, DSG President & CEO commented, "This investment in our Livonia location reinforces our commitment to growth in Michigan, and this expansion will provide the capacity to better serve our customers and provide a foundation for our future growth into plumbing in the Michigan market. DSG's strength comes from within, a people-centric organization passionate about serving others. Investment in growth has been a key tenant of our rich 125-year history and it will continue to sustain us in our bright future."

About DSG:
DSG is proudly independent and one of the Midwest's most diverse wholesale distributors of innovative products and solutions for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee owned company with more than 1,000 employee-owners in more than 54 locations across eight states; Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. To learn more about DSG and its comprehensive range of services, please visit www.dsgsupply.com

