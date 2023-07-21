DSG Celebrates its Grand Opening in Mankato, MN

News provided by

DSG - Dakota Supply Group

21 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

PLYMOUTH, Minn., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Supply Group (DSG) recently announced the opening of its new location in Mankato, Minnesota. The official Grand Opening was celebrated on July 19, 2023, with special guests including Commissioner Matt Varilek, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Chuck Ackman from US Senator Amy Klobuchar's office, Saolia Tucker from US Senator Tina Smith's office, and David Wing from MN House of Representative Brad Finstad's office. Representing Mankato was Najwa Massad, Mankato Mayor, Dennis Dieken, Mankato City Council, and Susan Arntz Mankato City Manager. DSG's construction and leasing partners are Aaron Waller and Mason Fischer from R J Ryan Construction, Inc, Victoria Perbix and Will Gorilla from Interstate Development, and Jordan Dick from Cushman & Wakefield.

Paul Kennedy, President & CEO commented, "Mankato, our 54th location, symbolizes another step forward in our journey. With 13 DSG locations and over 300 employee owners serving Minnesota, we proudly provide our valued customers with electrical, plumbing, HVAC, on-site sewer, water, well, and waterworks solutions. DSG's strength comes from within – a people-centric organization passionate about serving others. We're leveraging the momentum of our 125-year history to propel us forward with the enthusiasm of a company that's just getting started."

About DSG:
DSG is proudly independent and one of the Midwest's most diverse wholesale distributors of innovative products and solutions for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 1,000 employee-owners in more than 54 locations across eight states; Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. DSG's remarkable achievement is further highlighted by its being a 100% employee owned organization for the past 17 years, known as an "ESOP." DSG has flourished through its unwavering commitment to its employees, customers, and communities.
Join DSG in celebrating its remarkable journey as it embraces its rich history while embracing the future. To learn more about DSG and its comprehensive range of services, please visit www.dsgsupply.com

Video Link: https://bit.ly/dsg-mankatoGO

SOURCE DSG - Dakota Supply Group

