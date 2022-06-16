DSG Consulting awarded 2022 Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Company status by Training Industry

DSG is excited to be selected again as a Top 20 Sales Training & Enablement Company by Training Industry. Tweet this

"It's an honor to be listed on the 2022 Top Training Companies™ list for Sales Training and Enablement Service Providers" said Tanner Mezel, DSG's VP of Sales & Marketing. "Our modern approach to sales enablement starts with a video playbook that gives every seller the content, tools, and training to lead compelling sales conversations and influence the customer buying process at every stage."

Through video-based sales training playbooks, experiential learning, and continuous enablement, DSG helps B2B companies implement their growth initiatives and accelerate revenue growth. Sales playbooks are the foundation for on-demand training, live virtual training, classroom training, and manager-led coaching. DSG provides an integrated sales enablement approach including consulting, content development, training delivery, graphic design, and video production.

