DSG Expands into Illinois with Acquisition of Peoria Pump

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSG is pleased to announce its acquisition of Peoria Pump in an asset purchase effective November 4, 2024. Founded in 1947, Peoria Pump has served as a leading wholesale distributor of pumps, pipe and geothermal supplies to well drillers across the Midwest. They have two branches located in Peoria and Rockford, Illinois, marking DSG's ninth state of operations across America's heartland. DSG's strategic acquisition reinforces its commitment to building futures for employee owners, customers, manufacturers, and communities.

DSG Acquires Peoria Pump

"DSG's employee ownership model is a great fit for our local focus at Peoria Pump," said Terry Cole, Owner of Peoria Pump. "DSG's track record of growth and customer success, not to mention its values, is an exciting opportunity for our employees and customers."

The company will continue operations as Peoria Pump: A DSG Company, before transitioning the brand to DSG in the future. Mr. Cole will remain with the company during the transition period to ensure successful integration.

"We are thrilled to welcome the team of employee owners at Peoria Pump," DSG President & CEO Paul Kennedy said. "The Peoria Pump team has always taken great pride in providing exceptional service to their customers for generations, which coupled with the strength of DSG, will provide an outstanding platform for their customers' and communities' continued growth."

About DSG

As one of the most diverse independent wholesale distributors in the region, DSG supplies a broad range of products and solutions from leading manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation, waterworks and onsite sewer and well industries. Since our founding in 1898, our growing employee owned business has been headquartered in the Midwest and proudly serves across America's heartland.

SOURCE DSG