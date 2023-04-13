DSG Grand Opening in Otsego, Minnesota

What makes this occasion unique is the fact that DSG has been a 100% employee-owned organization, known as an "ESOP," for the past 17 years in an industry typically dominated by mergers and acquisitions. DSG is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, and has 13 locations in Minnesota and more than 300 employee-owners. "DSG's strength comes from within – a people-centric organization that is passionate about serving others, from their fellow employees to the thousands of customers, and the various communities they operate in, DSG's foundation is built on respect, teamwork, and growth," said Paul Kennedy, President & CEO.

DSG is excited to continue serving Otsego and working together to build futures, one job at a time.

Video Link: https://bit.ly/dsg-otsego

Headquartered in Plymouth, MN - DSG is proudly independent, and one of the Midwest's most diverse wholesale distributors of innovative products and solutions for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 1000 employee-owners in more than 53 locations across seven states; Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

