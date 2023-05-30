DSG has broken ground for a new facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

DSG - Dakota Supply Group

30 May, 2023, 14:41 ET

PLYMOUTH, Minn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Supply Group (DSG), a leading distributor of innovative products and services, proudly celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on May 16, 2023. This momentous occasion signifies the commencement of construction and introduces DSG's fifth location in Wisconsin, reinforcing its commitment to exceptional service in the region. The facility is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2023.

Situated at 3413 Truax Court, Eau Claire, the new 30,000-square-foot facility boasts a strategic location with convenient access from Hwy 312/North Crossing and Hwy 12/North Clairemont Ave, with plans to open in the Fall of 2023.

DSG has been serving customers in Eau Claire for several years, and establishing this new facility is a significant step towards providing a world-class customer experience in this vital market. The expanded range of services will cater to electrical, plumbing, on-site sewer, water, and well needs, as well as HVAC, and telecommunications requirements in the area's growing industries.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Luke Hanson, Executive Director of the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation; Mark Lewis Dylan Schmidt from General Contractor CFBSI; Bill Johnson, Developer from choice-commercial; David Minor, President & CEO and Kaylynn Winegar of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce; Christina Thrun, Executive Officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, along with DSG's executive and regional leadership team.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Eau Claire area with the introduction of this new facility. By enhancing our accessibility for Eau Claire customers, we aim to elevate our commitment to exceptional service further," said Paul Kennedy, President and CEO of DSG. "The Eau Claire area is experiencing remarkable growth, and we are delighted to support this development while upholding DSG's dedication to excellence."

As one of the Midwest's leading distributors, DSG offers a comprehensive range of products and services across multiple industries, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC/R, utility, communications, automation, waterworks, and on-site sewer, water, and well solutions. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with over 1000 employee-owners spread across 54 locations in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

For more information about Dakota Supply Group and its offerings, please visit www.dsgsupply.com.

