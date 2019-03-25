DSG Named to 2019 Training Industry Top 20 Sales Training Company List

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Training Industry has announced that DSG , the leading Sales Enablement Agency, was named to the 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ list of Sales Training companies. Training Industry is the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders. They prepare the Training Industry Top 20 reports on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

View the 2019 Training Industry Sales Training Companies Top 20

Selection to the 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ Sales Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Thought leadership and influence on the sales training sector

Breadth and quality of sales training topics and competencies

Company size and growth potential

Industry recognition and innovation

Strength of clients and geographic reach

DSG offers an integrated sales enablement approach that includes sales message creation, sales process design, sales coaching system development, in-person and virtual training delivery and "continuous learning" post-launch. "We pride ourselves in delivering customized sales training programs that are focused on providing as much value to our clients as possible," said Matt McClendon, president of DSG. The company creates and delivers training that incorporates company-specific content, engages participants through experiential learning and video, and reinforces change through sales manager coaching."

"The companies on this year's Sales Training Top 20 list are leaders in the sales training sector," said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "DSG has added new functions to its sales training web app , including video-enabled coaching, which supports practice delivery and manager feedback; team competition, which incorporates manager-issued challenges and leaderboards; and training mastery, which incorporates peer best practices and new approaches."

About DSG

DSG partners with organizations to create customized sales enablement solutions that turn growth strategies into sales results. Sales and marketing executives retain DSG to develop client-specific sales tools and content, build sales playbooks, produce sales education videos and much more. DSG has over 25 years of experience helping clients that are looking to onboard new reps faster, launch new products, sell integrated solutions, or transform their sales strategies. With a customer-first approach, DSG is your Sales Enablement Agency. To learn more about DSG and their sales enablement solutions, visit www.dsgconsulting.com .

