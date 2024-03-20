DSG Unveils Inspirational Rebranding: One Team. Building Futures. Post this

As DSG transcends its regional roots and extends its influence beyond the Dakotas, the company has streamlined its identity to DSG. This strategic move is accompanied by introducing a fresh logo, featuring a vibrant NorthStar spark that symbolizes the collective strength of DSG's employee owners, customers, communities, and supplier partners.

The spark in the new logo is more than just a visual element; it represents the guiding light of DSG's commitment to excellence. This rebranding is not merely a change in appearance but a reflection of the company's evolution and dedication to delivering unparalleled value to its stakeholders. DSG's team of employee owners has been the cornerstone of its success, consistently surpassing expectations to ensure the success of valued partners. Whether it's providing tailored solutions, leveraging the expertise of knowledgeable specialists, or enhancing technical training and business acumen, empowering the future is ingrained in the everyday ethos of DSG. In alignment with this transformative journey, DSG introduces a new tagline, "One Team. Building Futures." This encapsulates the collaborative spirit and shared commitment of DSG's team towards shaping a future of growth, success, and lasting partnerships.

"DSG's rebranding marks a pivotal moment in our company's history. As we embrace a more streamlined identity, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation, service excellence, and building futures together as one team," commented Paul Kennedy, President & CEO.

This rebranding is a testament to DSG's resilience, adaptability, and dedication to remaining at the forefront of its industries. As the company looks ahead, the new brand represents not only a visual transformation but a strategic evolution aligning with the ever-changing market landscape.

For more information on DSG's rebranding journey https://bit.ly/3TiVKxr and to explore the new brand identity, please visit dsgsupply.com

As one of the most diverse independent wholesale distributors in the region, DSG supplies a broad range of products and solutions from leading manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation, waterworks and onsite sewer and well industries. Since our founding in 1898, our growing employee owned business has been headquartered in the midwest and proudly serves across America's heartland.

